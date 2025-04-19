Sparks Newest Additions Talk Gameplan for 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Sparks are looking to have a bounce-back season after winning just eight games last year. They weren't able to survive all of the injuries that they suffered.
Cameron Brink, their first-round pick from a year ago, tore her ACL after just a few weeks' worth of games. She wasn't able to develop into the player she was hoping to.
In the offseason, the Sparks made plenty of changes to the roster. They made several free-agent acquisitions and also will have some key players from last year's team healthy.
Two of the newest acquisitions for the Sparks talked about what they are planning on bringing to the team this year. Both Liatu King and Alyssa Ustby talked about what they can do for the Sparks this year.
"I'm the type of teammate that holds my teammates accountable," King said. "And so, you know, just making sure I build those relationships outside of practice and things like that, so that I'm able to talk to my teammates and hold them accountable to the standard."
Ustby talked about how she uses her effort and her high motor to make plays for her team and be a valuable player on the floor.
"A type of player that is super resilient and high effort, high motor type of kid that's going to give you all I have on both ends of the floor and take a lot of pride in figuring out how to win together."
Los Angeles needs both kinds of players on this roster. They need someone who will hold them accountable, especially when things aren't going well.
The Sparks also need someone who plays with high effort on both ends of the court at all times. That kind of effort turns losses into wins one play at a time.
Of course, the Sparks will go as far as their star players will take them. That means Kelsey Plum, Brink, and first-round pick Sarah Ashlee Barker will have to lead the team.
Last season, King averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while at Notre Dame. Ustby averaged 10.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game at North Carolina.
