Sparks Notes: Anneli Maley's Big Night, Los Angeles Championship Lineage, More
The Los Angeles Sparks are dead-set on making the postseason, after spending their last three seasons since Candace Parker's free agent departed in lottery-bound misery.
But there are some real signs of life in L.A., ahead of their 2025 season.
New signing Anneli Maley, for one, is making waves while playing for the Perth Redbacks of the NBL1 West league. She had a splashy 29-point, 30-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a game on Friday.
She has only played in four games with the WNBA, on the Chicago Sky in 2022, but her play for her native Australia inspired L.A. general manager Raegan Pebley to give her another look.
On Sunday, the daughter of a former Sparks first-round pick and key bench piece on some Western Conference Finals also-ran squads powered her team to the NCAA Tournament championship.
Sarah Strong, a freshman forward for the Connecticut Huskies, won her first college title with a masterful double-double.
Strong is the daughter of former L.A. forward Allison Feaster, who played with the Lisa Leslie-era Sparks from 1998-2000 before becoming a defensive spark plug on the Charlotte Sting.
It's been a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Sparks so far, and they haven't even drafted their 2025 rookie class yet.
L.A.'s biggest win-now move, beyond bringing back 2024 No. 2 pick Cameron Brink after her season was cut short by an ACL tear, was its decision to trade for three-time All-Star former Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum, who grew up outside of San Diego.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:
