Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Reacts to Getting 'Centel'd,' LA Signs Two Guards, Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Drama

On a recent episode of Cameron Brink's "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, the Los Angeles Sparks' star forward and Hall of Fame guest Sue Bird responded to a viral parody X post from '@TheNBACentel.' The pair discussed how the parody post might actually have produced positive results for the WNBA.

The Sparks signed guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts within the last few days, providing added rotation depth amid a plethora of injuries.

Los Angeles legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie made her feelings known on recent Coco Gauff-Aryna Sabalenka drama following the French Open.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks' Legend Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Controversial Drama From Coco Gauff's French Open Win

Sparks Sign Two Guards to Hardship Contracts Amid Injuries

Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird React to Getting 'Centel'd'

Caitlin Clark Returns From Injury in Advance of Huge Matchup Against Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Bashes WNBA Refs in Wild Postgame Interview

Sparks' Player Leaves Team in Sudden Extended Absence

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Makes Bold Comment After Record-Breaking Game

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reveals Wild Behind-the-Scenes Story of Viral Moment

Sparks' Cameron Brink Shares Unique Approach to Injury Recovery

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Provides Strong Response Following Injury

Kelsey Plum is the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per @trendyhoopstars.



