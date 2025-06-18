Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Reacts to Getting 'Centel'd,' LA Signs Two Guards, Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Drama

Ben Geffner|
Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of Cameron Brink's "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, the Los Angeles Sparks' star forward and Hall of Fame guest Sue Bird responded to a viral parody X post from '@TheNBACentel.' The pair discussed how the parody post might actually have produced positive results for the WNBA.

The Sparks signed guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts within the last few days, providing added rotation depth amid a plethora of injuries.

Los Angeles legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie made her feelings known on recent Coco Gauff-Aryna Sabalenka drama following the French Open.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

