Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird React to Getting 'Centel'd'

On May 24, a parody X post from '@TheNBACentel' went viral — generating over 12 million views in less than a month.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Shares Unique Approach to Injury Recovery

"Los Angeles Sparks practice was delayed due to Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink arriving in the same outfit and refusing to acknowledge each other," the post read.

Read more: Caitlin Clark Returns From Injury in Advance of Huge Matchup Against Sparks

On a recent episode of Brink's "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, the Sparks' star forward and Hall of Fame guest Sue Bird responded to the viral moment — detailing how the parody post might actually have produced positive results for the WNBA.

"I told Kelsey about this probably a couple weeks ago ... and Kelsey was like, 'Send it to me. I'm gonna quote tweet it," Brink said, laughing.

Got legend @s10bird on the latest episode of @straight2cam to talk about retirement, playing against DT, me and @Kelseyplum10 getting on @TheNBACentel, and more https://t.co/0QtiqHeeb4 — Cam (@cameronbrink22) June 16, 2025

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule

"I actually think it's good though," Bird said in response. "The last year-plus has been crazy with the social media takes around the WNBA.

"Add on the 20-plus years of just people s----ing on us all the time, so this is actually — to be on a parody account — it sounds weird, but it's ... a good sign," she continued. "Cause now, it's like, we're part of the joke. We're not the butt of the joke ... Everybody gets 'Centel'd' — it's like Shaqtin' a Fool or something."

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.