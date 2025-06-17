Sparks Sign Two Guards to Hardship Contracts Amid Injuries

The Los Angeles Sparks signed guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts, providing added rotation depth amid a plethora of injuries, per team releases.

Berger's signing was announced on Tuesday, prior to the Sparks' home matchup against Seattle. A former first-round draft choice in 2023, Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever — following a collegiate career at Indiana.

The Kentucky native averaged 4.2 points and 1.9 assists across 36 games in her rookie season — capped with a season-high 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals against the New York Liberty in July of 2023.

Berger enters 2025 averaging 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across her first two WNBA campaigns, all while shooting over 44 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc.

Indiana's Grace Berger sends Assembly Hall into pandemonium with the first-half buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/X4aIQXpEDD — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) November 14, 2021

During this past offseason, she last played for Ormanspor in Turkey’s KBSL, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

She spent this year's WNBA training camp with the Minnesota Lynx before being signed by Los Angeles.

Prior to the Tuesday addition, the Sparks announced the signing of veteran guard Shey Peddy on Saturday, per a release.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 116 contests spanning five WNBA seasons — last playing for the Phoenix Mercury prior to Los Angeles. She holds an impressive 90.5 career free throw percentage.

Peddy started 24 of 34 contests for the Mercury in 2022, pouring in consistent averages of 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals in the campaign.

She was previously named both the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year following a dominant final collegiate season at Temple.

A second-round draft pick to the Chicago Sky in 2012, Peddy brings a wealth of experience to Los Angeles' backcourt. In her first game with the purple and gold last weekend, she added three points and two assists in just seven minutes.

