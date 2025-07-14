Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink's Return Set, Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties, Lynne Roberts Challenges LA

Following a personal 5-on-5 practice session at the Sparks' practice facility on Saturday, head coach Lynne Roberts provided a massive — and positive — injury update ahead of Cameron Brink's eventual return to game action. L.A.'s coach is hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July.

Los Angeles continued to retool its roster over recent weeks — specifically with a plethora of backcourt moves in signing Julie Vanloo and welcoming back fellow Belgium teammate Julie Allemand, both of which competed in this year's FIBA EuroBasket. Following a 91-82 home loss to Minnesota last Thursday, Kelsey Plum spoke on both recent struggles and success now playing alongside the guard pair.

Following a loss to Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on June 29, Sparks' first-year head coach Lynne Roberts was brutally honest. At the time, the defeat marked Los Angeles' fifth straight home loss — a streak that was just snapped against Connecticut on Sunday. Roberts, dealing with a shorthanded rotation and a new-look backcourt, challenged L.A. following the disappointing defeat.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Here for Game 2 of the Sparks’ three-game homestand.



LA (6-14) hosts the struggling Connecticut Sun (3-17) with hopes of securing its first home win since May 25. pic.twitter.com/SLF7dWiEqr — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 13, 2025

Napheesa Collier on her and Caitlin Clark’s WNBA All-Star Draft coaches trade:



“I texted Caitlin before to ask if we could trade — yes, it was pre-planned … Watch out, I might be a GM one day.” https://t.co/dHQQVi4LNz pic.twitter.com/LG04iE5OzN — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

An updated look at the https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena rafters — now complete with Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey on the far left (retired on June 29).



20 combined championships and 17 retired jerseys between the Sparks and Lakers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aFfVIn0kE2 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

Napheesa Collier playing rock, paper, scissors with a fan ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



🪨📃✂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2M2BrIlgI — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

Kelsey Plum was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve on Sunday.



It marks her fourth consecutive selection, and comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote.https://t.co/ryQeVvnidp — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 7, 2025

