Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink's Return Set, Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties, Lynne Roberts Challenges LA

Following a personal 5-on-5 practice session at the Sparks' practice facility on Saturday, head coach Lynne Roberts provided a massive — and positive — injury update ahead of Cameron Brink's eventual return to game action. L.A.'s coach is hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July.
Los Angeles continued to retool its roster over recent weeks — specifically with a plethora of backcourt moves in signing Julie Vanloo and welcoming back fellow Belgium teammate Julie Allemand, both of which competed in this year's FIBA EuroBasket. Following a 91-82 home loss to Minnesota last Thursday, Kelsey Plum spoke on both recent struggles and success now playing alongside the guard pair.
Following a loss to Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on June 29, Sparks' first-year head coach Lynne Roberts was brutally honest. At the time, the defeat marked Los Angeles' fifth straight home loss — a streak that was just snapped against Connecticut on Sunday. Roberts, dealing with a shorthanded rotation and a new-look backcourt, challenged L.A. following the disappointing defeat.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese
Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks
Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx
Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown
Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.