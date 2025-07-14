Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt

Los Angeles has continued to retool its roster over recent weeks — specifically with a plethora of backcourt moves. The Sparks signed guard Julie Vanloo on June 3, just days after Vanloo and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand won theirsecond consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crownin a 67-65 victory over Spain.

Furthermore, the Sparks waived guards Shey Peddy and Odyssey Sims while welcoming back Rae Burrell from injury.

Breaking: Sparks claim guard Julie Vanloo off waivers. She's active for tonight's game and will wear No. 6.



Golden State waived Vanloo on Monday. Now, after winning a FIBA EuroBasket title last weekend, she joins Belgium teammate Julie Allemand in LA.

Though four-time WNBA All-Star guard Kelsey Plum's stellar play has remained a constant, the Sparks have struggled recently in adjusting to their new-look backcourt rotation.

Los Angeles entered Sunday afternoon's home matchup against the Connecticut Sun having lost three of its last four contests.

Following a 91-82 home loss to Minnesota last Thursday, Plum spoke on both recent struggles and success now playing alongside Vanloo and Allemand.

Julie Allemand on her Instagram story of Vanloo's arrival

“Julie Allemand and Julie Vanloo are pros, and they're winners, so they play with a different level of pace. They can create their own shot, they can create for others, and [that] takes a lot of pressure off of me," Plum said. "The last couple weeks have been tough just trying to figure out how to run the offense and then also score, and then also defend the lead guard, and there's just a lot of things.

"Before anything, I'm the most excited that they're back. I tried to force Julie Allemand to never go to Eurobasket. So [I’m] just very excited that both of them are back, and then obviously just really excited that [Julie Vanloo] is here, and she's gonna continue to help us. We want to play fast, [we] want to play with a lot of pace and space, and so we're gonna continue to build that chemistry, and it'll be great," she continued.

