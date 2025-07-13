Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'

Los Angeles' star forward is now scheduled to return to game action later this month.
Ben Geffner|
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) defends Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) defends Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a year-plus absence from the WNBA due to an ACL tear last June, Los Angeles Sparks' forward Cameron Brink continues to prepare for an eventual return to game action in 2025.

Following a personal 5-on-5 practice session at the Sparks' practice on Saturday, head coach Lynne Roberts provided a massive — and positive — injury update ahead of Brink's return.

Roberts said she's hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July — having the star forward back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's regular season.

Furthermore, Brink was seen on the Sparks' bench talking to general manager Raegan Pebley prior to their Sunday afternoon contest against the Connecticut Sun — yet another positive sign in her injury recovery process.

Another recent step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

Still operating on a month-by-month timetable, Brink has been participating in on-court activity sessions throughout the first few months of the 2025 season — one of which came prior to Los Angeles' home game against the Chicago Sky on May 25.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

