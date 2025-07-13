Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'

After a year-plus absence from the WNBA due to an ACL tear last June, Los Angeles Sparks' forward Cameron Brink continues to prepare for an eventual return to game action in 2025.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Increases On-Court Work Before Return From Injury

Following a personal 5-on-5 practice session at the Sparks' practice on Saturday, head coach Lynne Roberts provided a massive — and positive — injury update ahead of Brink's return.

Roberts said she's hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July — having the star forward back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's regular season.

Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts says Cameron Brink could be back by the end of July 👀



(via @johnwdavis) pic.twitter.com/HQFfVcbd0i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 13, 2025

Furthermore, Brink was seen on the Sparks' bench talking to general manager Raegan Pebley prior to their Sunday afternoon contest against the Connecticut Sun — yet another positive sign in her injury recovery process.

Read more: Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

L.A. Sparks’ Cameron Brink provides an injury update on Tuesday’s edition of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ courtesy of @ForTheWin.



"It's all surgically repaired now … I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back,” she said.



Read more: https://t.co/lXtWsb0D3V pic.twitter.com/vuyTmGZut6 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 3, 2025

Another recent step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

Still operating on a month-by-month timetable, Brink has been participating in on-court activity sessions throughout the first few months of the 2025 season — one of which came prior to Los Angeles' home game against the Chicago Sky on May 25.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.