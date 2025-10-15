Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Gets Honest on Cathy Engelbert, Reflects on WNBA Finals

A myriad of league veterans have spoken out in support of Napheesa Collier since her late-September message challenging WNBA leadership — some of which includes current Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby and former L.A. star Candace Parker. Parker, on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," was honest in speaking about Engelbert and current feelings surrounding the WNBA as of late.

"What was interesting were the amount of players that came to the defense of [Napheesa Collier] — and the crickets that came to the defense of [WNBA Commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] for me," Parker said.

Parker retired from professional basketball last year after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold, while helping L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship.

Midway through this month's WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury, the Sparks icon reflected on now watching playoff games as a fan.

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

