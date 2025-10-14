Sparks’ Candace Parker Doesn’t Hold Back on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier recently challenged WNBA leadership, specifically WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in a direct statement — during her 2025 exit interview on Sept. 30.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said. "If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do."

Napheesa Collier read a statement regarding what she called the WNBA's "lack of accountability from the league office" on issues surrounding officiating. pic.twitter.com/DNBgXXkBe4 — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2025

A myriad of league veterans have spoken out in support of Collier since her late-September message — one of which includes Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby.

Furthermore, Sparks' legend Candace Parker, on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," was honest in speaking about Engelbert and current feelings surrounding the WNBA as of late.

"What was interesting were the amount of players that came to the defense of [Napheesa Collier] — and the crickets that came to the defense of Cathy [Engelbert] for me," Parker said.

Aliyah Boston explains the importance of players feeling supported by the WNBA Commissioner 🙏 pic.twitter.com/53RoNaBoFe — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) October 8, 2025

Parker retired from professional basketball last year. She had her No. 3 jersey retired in Crypto.com Arena's rafters in June after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

Parker helped L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship.

"This is an important time, with the CBA negotiations," co-host Aliyah Boston added. "When you look at leagues around the world, it is about caring for your athletes, caring for your players ... and that's just not the feeling right now ... They rallied around [Collier] because, one, that was a powerful statement to make, and obviously it puts pressure on Cathy [Engelbert]."

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.