Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Jersey Retirement Hopes, Key 2025 Season Match Ups, More
Los Angeles Sparks fans are ecstatic to see the organization justifiably retire the jersey of WNBA star Candace Parker. She will be the third Sparks player to have her number retired, alongside center Lisa Leslie and guard Penny Toller.
Naturally, Parker is excited for the honor and has a specific list of names she would like to see there, including the family of the late Kobe Bryant. During her 16 season career, Parker averaged 16 points, 8.5 total rebounds, four assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. She was also named WNBA MVP twice, Defensive Player of the Year once, and was a three-time WNBA Champion.
In the modern day, the Sparks are looking to improve on a disappointing season where they finished with an 8-32 record, largely due to multiple key players suffering injuries. Looking toward the future, they'll have to get healthy, make smart draft decisions, and keep an eye on key match ups.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:
Sparks News: Candace Parker Reveals Ideal Guest List for Jersey Retirement
Top 5 Most Intriguing Sparks Games of 2025 Season
Sparks' Cameron Brink Takes Surprising Stance on WNBA Salaries