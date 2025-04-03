Sparks Land SEC Sharpshooter in New WNBA Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Sparks are hoping to get a player in the WNBA Draft who can help them compete right away. Last season did not go as planned for them.
Los Angeles won just eight games last year, finishing with a terrible 8-32. It was a season that saw a lot of players go down with injuries, which is part of the reason why they were so bad.
Cameron Brink was the second overall pick last year by the Sparks, but she tore her ACL just 15 games into the season. Her promising rookie year was cut short.
Heading into this year, the Sparks are looking for a player who can help them improve on their terrible record from last year. The WNBA Draft is in a couple of weeks, and one mock draft has the Sparks taking a sharpshooter to help them from the outside.
According to Yahoo Sports, the Sparks are projected to take Georgia Amoore out of Kentucky. She is someone who can pair perfectly next to Brink.
Amoore shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc while she was at Virginia Tech and Kentucky. She would give the Sparks some much-needed firepower from the outside.
As a team last season, the Sparks shot just 32 percent from three. They need some players who can help score from outside the paint.
Amoore is someone who can certainly help new head coach Lynne Roberts have some instant offense, which is something the Sparks were sorely lacking last season.
Los Angeles has a lot of work to do in order to turn around the team. They've made some good moves in free agency and they brought in a new coach.
Adding Brink back into the fold will certainly help their overall offense. They think that she can be the next superstar in the WNBA.
Adding someone like Amoore onto the roster would certainly make the Sparks a lot better. It still might be a couple of seasons before they are ready to compete for a championship, though.
While with Kentucky this past season, Amoore averaged 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.
