Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans, Cameron Brink Argues WNBA Rule, Sparks' Owner Acquires Lakers

A video recently surfaced on social media from a sports autograph account of Kelsey Plum's interaction with a fan waiting outside the Los Angeles Sparks' road hotel. Plum was brutally honest towards the fan — who revealed knowing of the hotel location based on Los Angeles' team bus sighting outside it.

Last month on an episode of Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against the WNBA's current roster cap in place. On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird — further discussing the league-mandated rule with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts.

Mark Walter agreed to purchase a majority ownership stake of the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family for approximately $10 billion on Wednesday — the largest-ever sale of a professional sports franchise, per ESPN. Walter has been a Lakers minority stakeholder since 2021 and has ownership in other professional sports organizations including the MLB's Dodgers and WNBA's Sparks — the latter of which was acquired in 2014 alongside Magic Johnson and others.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans for Camping Outside Team Hotel

Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup

Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks

Sparks' Legend Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Controversial Drama From Coco Gauff's French Open Win

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Bashes WNBA Refs in Wild Postgame Interview

Sparks' Player Leaves Team in Sudden Extended Absence

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Mark Walter purchased ownership in the MLB’s Dodgers and WNBA’s Sparks in 2012 and 2014, respectively.



Now, he takes over the Buss family majority stake in the Lakers after a record-breaking $10 billion deal.



A truly historic moment in LA sports.https://t.co/E5gafGyVBW — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Rickea Jackson on Skechers’ shoe deal:



“We’re rookies together … Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since],” she said.



She made history last summer becoming @SKECHERSUSA’s first-ever WNBA athlete. 🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/L5Ojy7Va7m — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Major sporting events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) since March:



- B1G Men’s + Women’s Basketball Tournament

- NBA Finals

- WNBA All-Star, July 18-19 (SOLD OUT)



Inside the Sparks’ All-Star campaigning ahead of Indiana’s first-ever host bid: https://t.co/3Gg2CCjKLS pic.twitter.com/x1UyYQx2PU — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Lynne Roberts after the Sparks’ 98-67 loss to the Storm:



“We cannot lose perspective … yeah, it’s frustrating, but the sky isn’t falling. We can regroup and reattack, or we can feel sorry for ourselves.”



Noted the difficulty playing shorthanded with five players absent. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

RECAP: Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Los Angeles Sparks, 98-67.



Read more: https://t.co/nlzKBKV6LIpic.twitter.com/FP3n46y3DB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

🚨NEWS: Sparks’ Cameron Brink, Hall of Famer Sue Bird Discuss WNBA’s Roster Rule



“Teams need more roster spots ... it’s just the trade-offs make it trickier,” Bird said. “In our last CBA ... I didn't want to give up money for a 13th [roster] spot.”



More: https://t.co/eJTuAhKHh0 pic.twitter.com/YhcWMZPyp8 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 19, 2025

Dearica Hamby with a TOUGH layup over Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjhBN3Zhgy — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.