Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans, Cameron Brink Argues WNBA Rule, Sparks' Owner Acquires Lakers

A video recently surfaced on social media from a sports autograph account of Kelsey Plum's interaction with a fan waiting outside the Los Angeles Sparks' road hotel. Plum was brutally honest towards the fan — who revealed knowing of the hotel location based on Los Angeles' team bus sighting outside it.
Last month on an episode of Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against the WNBA's current roster cap in place. On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird — further discussing the league-mandated rule with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts.
Mark Walter agreed to purchase a majority ownership stake of the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family for approximately $10 billion on Wednesday — the largest-ever sale of a professional sports franchise, per ESPN. Walter has been a Lakers minority stakeholder since 2021 and has ownership in other professional sports organizations including the MLB's Dodgers and WNBA's Sparks — the latter of which was acquired in 2014 alongside Magic Johnson and others.
