Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans, Cameron Brink Argues WNBA Rule, Sparks' Owner Acquires Lakers

Ben Geffner|
Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Sania Feagin (1) and forward Emma Cannon (32) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Sania Feagin (1) and forward Emma Cannon (32) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A video recently surfaced on social media from a sports autograph account of Kelsey Plum's interaction with a fan waiting outside the Los Angeles Sparks' road hotel. Plum was brutally honest towards the fan — who revealed knowing of the hotel location based on Los Angeles' team bus sighting outside it.

Last month on an episode of Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against the WNBA's current roster cap in place. On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird — further discussing the league-mandated rule with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts.

Mark Walter agreed to purchase a majority ownership stake of the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family for approximately $10 billion on Wednesday — the largest-ever sale of a professional sports franchise, per ESPN. Walter has been a Lakers minority stakeholder since 2021 and has ownership in other professional sports organizations including the MLB's Dodgers and WNBA's Sparks — the latter of which was acquired in 2014 alongside Magic Johnson and others.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans for Camping Outside Team Hotel

Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup

Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks    

Sparks' Legend Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Controversial Drama From Coco Gauff's French Open Win

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Bashes WNBA Refs in Wild Postgame Interview 

Sparks' Player Leaves Team in Sudden Extended Absence 

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News