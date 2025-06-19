Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

Last month on an episode of Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against a current WNBA rule in place.

Currently, each team is allowed a roster of no more than 12 players, according to the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Sparks, among a plethora of other WNBA teams, are currently dealing with the consequences of a limited roster throughout the opening months of the 2025 season

.@S10Bird shares her thoughts on @cameronbrink22’s take that WNBA rosters should be expanded @Wayfair pic.twitter.com/RHqWSDfsjO — Straight to Cam (@straight2cam) June 18, 2025

Five players were absent for the shorthanded Sparks in their latest contest, a 98-67 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

Elevated roster sizes joins increased salaries, revenue sharing and salary caps as the primary issues being negotiated for the WNBA's new CBA agreement — and causes that Brink and others around the league landscape are currently advocating for.

"Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add any more expansion teams," Brink said. "It's kind of crazy, 12 people for a roster ... it's insane.

"It just puts a lot of stress on everybody," she added. "Roster sizes really need to be increased."

SPARKS NOTES: Cameron Brink Reacts to Getting 'Centel'd,' LA Signs Two Guards, Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Drama + more.https://t.co/OxnanXJypj — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird.

The pair further discussed the league-mandated roster rule — with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts of it brought up by Bird.

"I'm on both sides in a sense," Bird said. "On it's face, yeah, WNBA teams need more roster spots ... I'm with [Brink] that we need to do it, it's just the trade-offs make it trickier.

"In our last CBA ... I didn't want to give up money for a 13th [roster] spot," she continued. "Once you start adding players, everybody has to give up a little bit of money ... But I actually think [team] expansion helps player development more."

