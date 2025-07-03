Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Delivers Wild Message To Caitlin Clark Fan, Shocking WNBA Player All-Star Votes Revealed

Prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' 92-85 home loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Plum spotted a fan courtside sporting an Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark shirt. The three-time WNBA All-Star confronted the fan, handing her a Sparks replacement shirt before agreeing to take a photo. “Next time, do better," Plum said, smiling.
Both Plum and Clark have proven to be two of the WNBA's brightest stars in 2025 — leading their respective teams as both search for an upcoming playoff birth. Clark was surprisingly ranked the ninth-best guard by her fellow league peers for this year's WNBA All-Star Game voting, per player poll results in a June 30 press release. Furthermore, Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, another shock to many.
