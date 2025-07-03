Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Delivers Wild Message To Caitlin Clark Fan, Shocking WNBA Player All-Star Votes Revealed

Prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' 92-85 home loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Plum spotted a fan courtside sporting an Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark shirt. The three-time WNBA All-Star confronted the fan, handing her a Sparks replacement shirt before agreeing to take a photo. “Next time, do better," Plum said, smiling.

Both Plum and Clark have proven to be two of the WNBA's brightest stars in 2025 — leading their respective teams as both search for an upcoming playoff birth. Clark was surprisingly ranked the ninth-best guard by her fellow league peers for this year's WNBA All-Star Game voting, per player poll results in a June 30 press release. Furthermore, Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, another shock to many.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Hailey Van Lith on Candace Parker — prior to Sunday’s jersey retirement ceremony in LA:



“It’s not everyday that you even get to be in a gym with her … It definitely raises our level of play. Candace Parker brings a different expectation and standard of excellence.” pic.twitter.com/n108hb7Ugt — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Messagehttps://t.co/gfUUoJz1Mj — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 1, 2025

Julie Allemand and Belgium became just the third national team in history to claim back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket titles on Sunday.



How did it come to fruition? With a 12-point comeback in three minutes.



More: https://t.co/fUvyQkc1I8pic.twitter.com/gIQxsfSM7i — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

NEWS: Candace Parker's No. 3 Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony.



Read more: https://t.co/S33ELPG5wQ — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

Lisa Leslie on Candace Parker:



“She changed the game … I was elated to have her as a teammate … I knew when I handed the keys over the Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands.”



Added: “Nobody else can do what [she’s] done for the LA Sparks.” pic.twitter.com/gSNMAMdny0 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

