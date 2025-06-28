Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Just days after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg spoke at an introductory press conference.

Flagg responded to a plethora of questions — one of which included who he would place on his personal Mount Rushmore for both the NBA and WNBA.

The 6-foot-9 forward chose Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, LeBron James and Michael Jordan to represent the NBA, then selected A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker on the WNBA side.

Cooper Flagg's Mt. Rushmore...



NBA: Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant



WNBA: Candace Parker, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/pUg7RovyP9 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 27, 2025

Parker, a Los Angeles Sparks legend, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold. Furthermore, she led the Sparks to their third WNBA title in 2016, earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged nearly 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists during her time in Los Angeles.

Her WNBA experience was preceded by a stellar collegiate career in which Parker was able to lead Tennessee to national championships in both 2007 and 2008 — along with having her jersey retired in Knoxville in 2014.

The Sparks will retire Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of their game against the Sky on June 29, the team announced in March.

Sparks to Retire Legend Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on June 29.



📝 https://t.co/Dx8ECZXFCn pic.twitter.com/hhIaUjP22l — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) March 27, 2025

Furthermore, Chicago also plans to retire her jersey on Aug. 25, during its game against the Las Vegas Aces, per a May 28 release.

On a June 2 edition of ESPN's NBA Today, Parker shared her feelings on having her jersey retired by both WNBA organizations.

That’s Our Ace.



11:30 AM -5 PM PT Sunday. https://t.co/w6BAWFux6z Arena Star Plaza Entrance. pic.twitter.com/3sWHMbvfWJ — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 28, 2025

"I think it's different," Parker said in response to which team's ceremony would mean more to her. "I grew up thinking that you only had one home, and I've fortunately had three.

"Number three's going in the rafters in two different arenas. I'm super grateful," she added.

