Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Details Candace Parker's Legacy Before Jersey Retirement, Cooper Flagg Praises LA Legend

Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey will be retired at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Sky on Sunday. Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her relationship with Parker and feelings entering her former teammate's jersey retirement to the media ahead of Sunday's ceremony.
Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg, just days after being chosen first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, discussed who he would place on his personal Mount Rushmore for both the NBA and WNBA. The 6-foot-9 forward selected a Sparks legend, among others.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Kelsey Plum Shares Feelings on Candace Parker's Legacy Ahead of Sparks' Jersey Retirement
Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore
Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma
Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill
Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family
Sparks Celebrate Historic 28-Year Milestone of Groundbreaking WNBA Event
Angel Reese Spoils Sparks' Azurá Stevens' Career Night in Rematch With Sky
Sparks Hover as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Free Agency Drama Amid Fever Exit
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.