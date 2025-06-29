Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Details Candace Parker's Legacy Before Jersey Retirement, Cooper Flagg Praises LA Legend

Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey will be retired at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Sky on Sunday. Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her relationship with Parker and feelings entering her former teammate's jersey retirement to the media ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg, just days after being chosen first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, discussed who he would place on his personal Mount Rushmore for both the NBA and WNBA. The 6-foot-9 forward selected a Sparks legend, among others.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Kelsey Plum Shares Feelings on Candace Parker's Legacy Ahead of Sparks' Jersey Retirement

Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks Celebrate Historic 28-Year Milestone of Groundbreaking WNBA Event

Angel Reese Spoils Sparks' Azurá Stevens' Career Night in Rematch With Sky

Sparks Hover as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Free Agency Drama Amid Fever Exit

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum asking the WNBA refs to give Caitlin Clark a technical foul. 👀🤯



Clark is sidelined tonight due to injury, as announced today by the Fever.

pic.twitter.com/ufeMpER1DM — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 27, 2025

🚨NEWS: Caitlin Clark ruled OUT of Thursday’s Fever vs Sparks game due to injury.



More on Clark’s recent absence: https://t.co/wHw6StRfLX — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 26, 2025

GAME RECAP: Angel Reese Spoils Sparks' Azurá Stevens' Career Night in Rematch With Sky



A double-double by Reese powered the Sky to their first win over the Sparks in 2025. LA gets another chance against Chicago this Sunday at home.



More from @BenGeffner: https://t.co/awa9VlS17G — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 26, 2025

On this day in 1997, the Sparks earned their first victory in franchise history with a 20-point win over the Charlotte Sting.



Four days earlier, LA hosted New York in the WNBA’s first-ever game.



More on the historic league milestones: https://t.co/hUnz2B0fD7 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 26, 2025

Candace Parker blamed Geno Auriemma for being left off Team USA’s 2016 Rio Olympics roster — the continuation of a mutual dislike between the two that dates back decades.



"The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other,” Parker said.



More:https://t.co/THBcCHzFTN — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 24, 2025

Candace Parker on Geno Auriemma:



“The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other … We have to be in a place where people understand and respect that.”



👀🚨pic.twitter.com/t35DQZCOQx — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 24, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Kelsey Plum Makes Playoff Promise, Insights on Playing Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue WNBA Rule + more.https://t.co/XwIiexDQul — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 23, 2025

Despite Kelsey Plum's stellar individual accomplishments in 2025, the Sparks are still looking for sustained team success.



She’s confident LA will make a postseason run.



“On my deathbed we are going to get there… [and] clinch a playoff spot,” Plum said.https://t.co/hXXSSYu0DX — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 23, 2025

🚨NEWS: Sparks’ Cameron Brink, Hall of Famer Sue Bird Discuss WNBA’s Roster Rule



“Teams need more roster spots ... it’s just the trade-offs make it trickier,” Bird said. “In our last CBA ... I didn't want to give up money for a 13th [roster] spot.”



More: https://t.co/eJTuAhKHh0 pic.twitter.com/YhcWMZPyp8 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 19, 2025

