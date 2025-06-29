Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Details Candace Parker's Legacy Before Jersey Retirement, Cooper Flagg Praises LA Legend

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reaches in on Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey will be retired at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Sky on Sunday. Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her relationship with Parker and feelings entering her former teammate's jersey retirement to the media ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg, just days after being chosen first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, discussed who he would place on his personal Mount Rushmore for both the NBA and WNBA. The 6-foot-9 forward selected a Sparks legend, among others.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

