Kelsey Plum Shares Feelings on Candace Parker's Legacy Ahead of Sparks' Jersey Retirement

Candace Parker, a Los Angeles Sparks legend, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold. She helped secure Los Angeles' third WNBA title in 2016 and averaged nearly 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists during her time with the Sparks.

Parker’s No. 3 jersey will be retired at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Sky on Sunday, per a March announcement.

Read more: Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum briefly overlapped with Parker on the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

Sparks to Retire Legend Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on June 29.



📝 https://t.co/Dx8ECZXFCn pic.twitter.com/hhIaUjP22l — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) March 27, 2025

A blockbuster three-team trade sent Plum to Los Angeles in late January — cementing both WNBA legends as Sparks.

Plum spoke on her relationship with Parker and feelings entering her former teammate's jersey retirement to the media ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

"Beyond basketball, [she] has just transformed the game," Plum said. "This respect she commands ... that's something that always inspired me.

"She's just been tremendous for women and just moving and raising the bar," she added. "Candace as a teammate was awesome ... She just brought a level of intensity, wisdom, competitiveness that really just permeated the whole locker room — and so we wanted to send her out on a great note. It's weird that I didn't get to play with her in LA — I played with her in Vegas — but I'm super happy for her."

Kelsey Plum today:



28 PTS

6/10 3PT

8 AST

4/4 FT

36 MIN



…and a plus-minus of +18. pic.twitter.com/Yf0vfQyZxk — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) May 26, 2025

Despite being part of Las Vegas' 2023 championship run, Parker played just 18 games — and was limited due to injuries. Still, Plum further spoke on her tangible impact from the sidelines.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans for Camping Outside Team Hotel

A preview of Candace Parker’s jersey being retired tomorrow at the LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky game. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/zBnQUAmuGe — LoJo Media (@LoJoMedia) June 28, 2025

"When you have one of the greatest of all time on your bench, there's always a level of confidence that just is raised automatically," Plum said. "I think, too, just the way she sees the game, just her feedback throughout the game ... her passing ability is what, to me, made her so different from other players.

"Obviously, [Parker] has her size, her skill [and] athleticism, but she could pass so well," she continued. "I didn't get to play with her a long time, but really enjoyed it when I did."

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.