Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Makes Playoff Promise, Insights on Playing Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink Argues WNBA Rule

Kelsey Plum recently joined Sparks' legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie on the latest episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast — and was honest when discussing the Sparks' early-season struggles. However, Los Angeles' star guard delivered an expectation and promise in expecting the team to make a run and clinch a 2025 playoff spot.
Plum also shared insights on playing against other rising WNBA stars — one of which being Indiana's Caitlin Clark. She discussed what it’s like to play against Clark, and added high praise and support for the second-year guard. "She brings the show," Plum said.
Last month on an episode of Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against the WNBA's current roster cap in place. On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird — further discussing the league-mandated rule with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts.
