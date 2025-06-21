Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Makes Playoff Promise, Insights on Playing Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink Argues WNBA Rule

Kelsey Plum recently joined Sparks' legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie on the latest episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast — and was honest when discussing the Sparks' early-season struggles. However, Los Angeles' star guard delivered an expectation and promise in expecting the team to make a run and clinch a 2025 playoff spot.

Plum also shared insights on playing against other rising WNBA stars — one of which being Indiana's Caitlin Clark. She discussed what it’s like to play against Clark, and added high praise and support for the second-year guard. "She brings the show," Plum said.

Last month on an episode of Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against the WNBA's current roster cap in place. On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird — further discussing the league-mandated rule with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts.

👀🚨SPARKS NEWS: Kelsey Plum Shares Insight on Playing Against Caitlin Clark on @LisaLeslie’s ‘Between the Lines’ Podcast.



“She brings the show,” Plum said.



Read more: https://t.co/8G1qod5XwLpic.twitter.com/qfkfq5JllV — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 20, 2025

🚨NEWS: Sparks’ Cameron Brink, Hall of Famer Sue Bird Discuss WNBA’s Roster Rule



“Teams need more roster spots ... it’s just the trade-offs make it trickier,” Bird said. “In our last CBA ... I didn't want to give up money for a 13th [roster] spot.”



More: https://t.co/eJTuAhKHh0 pic.twitter.com/YhcWMZPyp8 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 19, 2025

Mark Walter purchased ownership in the MLB’s Dodgers and WNBA’s Sparks in 2012 and 2014, respectively.



Now, he takes over the Buss family majority stake in the Lakers after a record-breaking $10 billion deal.



A truly historic moment in LA sports.https://t.co/E5gafGyVBW — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Rickea Jackson on Skechers’ shoe deal:



“We’re rookies together … Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since],” she said.



She made history last summer becoming @SKECHERSUSA’s first-ever WNBA athlete. 🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/L5Ojy7Va7m — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Major sporting events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) since March:



- B1G Men’s + Women’s Basketball Tournament

- NBA Finals

- WNBA All-Star, July 18-19 (SOLD OUT)



Inside the Sparks’ All-Star campaigning ahead of Indiana’s first-ever host bid: https://t.co/3Gg2CCjKLS pic.twitter.com/x1UyYQx2PU — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Lynne Roberts after the Sparks’ 98-67 loss to the Storm:



“We cannot lose perspective … yeah, it’s frustrating, but the sky isn’t falling. We can regroup and reattack, or we can feel sorry for ourselves.”



Noted the difficulty playing shorthanded with five players absent. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

RECAP: Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Los Angeles Sparks, 98-67.



Read more: https://t.co/nlzKBKV6LIpic.twitter.com/FP3n46y3DB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Azurá Stevens is ON A MISSION against Seattle. Huge steal away from Nneka Ogwumike + a shooting foul on the other end.



Stevens already with 10 points and seven rebounds just minutes into Q3.



🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/iFhk5wgjrk — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Cameron Brink Reacts to Getting 'Centel'd,' LA Signs Two Guards, Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Drama + more.https://t.co/OxnanXJypj — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

