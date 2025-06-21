Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Makes Playoff Promise, Insights on Playing Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink Argues WNBA Rule

Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots the ball against Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35), forward Kayla Thornton (5) and center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots the ball against Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35), forward Kayla Thornton (5) and center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kelsey Plum recently joined Sparks' legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie on the latest episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast — and was honest when discussing the Sparks' early-season struggles. However, Los Angeles' star guard delivered an expectation and promise in expecting the team to make a run and clinch a 2025 playoff spot.

Plum also shared insights on playing against other rising WNBA stars — one of which being Indiana's Caitlin Clark. She discussed what it’s like to play against Clark, and added high praise and support for the second-year guard. "She brings the show," Plum said.

Last month on an episode of Cameron Brink's podcast,"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against the WNBA's current roster cap in place. On Brink's latest podcast episode, the second-year forward was joined by four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird — further discussing the league-mandated rule with clearly outlined potential positive and negative impacts.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Kelsey Plum Makes Bold Promise on Sparks' Playoff Chances

Kelsey Plum Shares Insight on Playing Against Caitlin Clark: 'She Brings the Show'

Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup

Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks    

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

