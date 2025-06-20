Kelsey Plum Shares Insight on Playing Against Caitlin Clark: 'She Brings the Show'

Both Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum translated their star-studded collegiate careers at Iowa and Washington, respectively, into No. 1 overall WNBA Draft picks — Clark in 2024 and Plum in 2017.

Plum, now in Los Angeles after a blockbuster three-team trade in late January that sent the two-time WNBA champion to the Sparks from Las Vegas, continues to make an impact in 2025.

She became the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per a June 16 X post. Plum is currently averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals in high-volume minutes for the purple and gold.

Kelsey Plum today:



28 PTS

6/10 3PT

8 AST

4/4 FT

36 MIN



…and a plus-minus of +18. pic.twitter.com/Yf0vfQyZxk — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) May 26, 2025

Similarly, Clark has continued to build upon her star-studded Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024. She averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists through the Indiana Fever's first four games of 2025 before being sidelined with a left quadriceps strain suffered on May 24 against New York, via ateam report on May 27.

Since returning from injury, Indiana's star guard has combined for 63 points across the Fever's last three contests.

Plum recently joined Sparks' legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie on the latest episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast to discuss a plethora of topics — one of which included sharing insight on what it’s like to play against Clark.

Kelsey Plum puts Minnesota on SKATES for her first-ever home basket in a Sparks uniform. 🤯⛸️



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/u5AmA7qUQu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) May 18, 2025

"Playing against great players in this league is always super fun," Plum said. "As a competitor, you look forward to going toe-to-toe with people.”

Plum added high praise and support for Clark — who constantly remains in the league's spotlight as one of its top players.

"[Clark] brings the show," she continued. "Literally with her game and then also with the fans on the road.”

Indiana returns home to face Los Angeles at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 26 — a must-see matchup between the two top stars.

The Sparks hold the all-time regular season series advantage over the Fever, 39-16. But Indiana claimed last year's head-to-head battle, securing two wins in the three total contests against Los Angeles in 2024.

