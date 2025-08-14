Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Sets Record, Breanna Stewart Shares Injury Update Prior to LA Rematch

Despite the Los Angeles Sparks' 105-97 loss to the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, four L.A. starters finished with double-digit points. Kelsey Plum led with a game-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes — and broke a single-season franchise record in the process.

Prior to the defeat, Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart set a new return date goal — from a lower leg injury suffered against the Sparks on July 26. The injury occurred less than four minutes into the game while the All-Star forward was jogging up the court on a transition sequence. Stewart had subsequent imaging done and nothing major turned up.

Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent

The Sparks currently sport the second-best L10 (8-2), third-highest PPG (85.9) and third-most road wins (9) of any WNBA team in 2025.



Incredible motion in LA. pic.twitter.com/eKAfjgIahm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

Cameron Brink going 5/5 on warmup threes ahead of Sparks vs Storm. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ghc3IyAZ0g — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 10, 2025

Julie Allemand with her first career triple-double in Thursday’s win:



10 PTS

11 AST

10 REB



She becomes the fifth player in Sparks’ history to record one.pic.twitter.com/1YhleIgwOa — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

A look at the Sparks x Dodgers giveaway at https://t.co/zw49CCSSt9 Arena tonight. 🔥🧢



The first 5,000 fans in attendance for “Dodgers Night” received the limited edition hat.



📝 Read more: https://t.co/G3FRwNwQ0G pic.twitter.com/7QPhTCoxDN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 8, 2025

Even with Caitlin Clark not playing, still a HUGE amount of Indiana fans behind the Fever bench.



Still an hour away from Sparks vs Fever. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dx0EQb72cy — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 6, 2025

