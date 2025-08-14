Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Sets Record, Breanna Stewart Shares Injury Update Prior to LA Rematch
Despite the Los Angeles Sparks' 105-97 loss to the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, four L.A. starters finished with double-digit points. Kelsey Plum led with a game-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes — and broke a single-season franchise record in the process.
Prior to the defeat, Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart set a new return date goal — from a lower leg injury suffered against the Sparks on July 26. The injury occurred less than four minutes into the game while the All-Star forward was jogging up the court on a transition sequence. Stewart had subsequent imaging done and nothing major turned up.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Sets Single-Season Record in Loss to Liberty
Liberty Share Major Breanna Stewart Injury Update Before Tuesday's Sparks Rematch
Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent
Sparks' Alissa Pili's Career Resurgence Shaped by WNBA's Whirlwind Free Agent Process
The Art of a Block: Inside Sparks' Cameron Brink's Defensive Mindset Following Return
Sparks Host Dodgers Night in LA With Limited Edition Giveaway
Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best
Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reveals What She Missed Most Amid 13-Month Injury Recovery
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals New Under Armour Shoe With Special Honor
Russell Westbrook Seen With Kings' DeMar DeRozan at Sparks Game Amid Free Agency Drama
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner