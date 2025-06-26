Sparks Notes: LA Celebrates Historic WNBA Milestone, Angel Reese Spoils Azurá Stevens' Career Game

On June 25, the Los Angeles Sparks celebrated the 28-year milestone of their first victory in franchise history — a 20-point win over the Charlotte Sting. The historic event marked one of the first-ever WNBA games — with the league's inaugural matchup taking place on June 21, 1997, just four days earlier, when the Sparks hosted the New York Liberty.
Chicago's Angel Reese poured in another dominant performance in Tuesday night's long-awaited rematch. This time, the Sky left with a convincing 97-86 victory over the Sparks — evening this year's season series at one apiece. Reese finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 33 minutes for the Sky, her eighth double-double of 2025. Despite the defeat, Azurá Stevens broke a plethora of records in a career individual outing for Los Angeles.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
