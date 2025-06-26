Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: LA Celebrates Historic WNBA Milestone, Angel Reese Spoils Azurá Stevens' Career Game

Ben Geffner|
Jun 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On June 25, the Los Angeles Sparks celebrated the 28-year milestone of their first victory in franchise history — a 20-point win over the Charlotte Sting. The historic event marked one of the first-ever WNBA games — with the league's inaugural matchup taking place on June 21, 1997, just four days earlier, when the Sparks hosted the New York Liberty.

Chicago's Angel Reese poured in another dominant performance in Tuesday night's long-awaited rematch. This time, the Sky left with a convincing 97-86 victory over the Sparks — evening this year's season series at one apiece. Reese finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 33 minutes for the Sky, her eighth double-double of 2025. Despite the defeat, Azurá Stevens broke a plethora of records in a career individual outing for Los Angeles.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Celebrate Historic 28-Year Milestone of Groundbreaking WNBA Event

Angel Reese Spoils Sparks' Azurá Stevens' Career Night in Rematch With Sky

Sparks Hover as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Free Agency Drama Amid Fever Exit

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News