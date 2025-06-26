Sparks Notes: LA Celebrates Historic WNBA Milestone, Angel Reese Spoils Azurá Stevens' Career Game

On June 25, the Los Angeles Sparks celebrated the 28-year milestone of their first victory in franchise history — a 20-point win over the Charlotte Sting. The historic event marked one of the first-ever WNBA games — with the league's inaugural matchup taking place on June 21, 1997, just four days earlier, when the Sparks hosted the New York Liberty.

Chicago's Angel Reese poured in another dominant performance in Tuesday night's long-awaited rematch. This time, the Sky left with a convincing 97-86 victory over the Sparks — evening this year's season series at one apiece. Reese finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 33 minutes for the Sky, her eighth double-double of 2025. Despite the defeat, Azurá Stevens broke a plethora of records in a career individual outing for Los Angeles.

Sparks Celebrate Historic 28-Year Milestone of Groundbreaking WNBA Event

Angel Reese Spoils Sparks' Azurá Stevens' Career Night in Rematch With Sky

Sparks Hover as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Free Agency Drama Amid Fever Exit

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Candace Parker blamed Geno Auriemma for being left off Team USA’s 2016 Rio Olympics roster — the continuation of a mutual dislike between the two that dates back decades.



"The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other,” Parker said.



More:https://t.co/THBcCHzFTN — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 24, 2025

Candace Parker on Geno Auriemma:



“The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other … We have to be in a place where people understand and respect that.”



👀🚨pic.twitter.com/t35DQZCOQx — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 24, 2025

Despite Kelsey Plum's stellar individual accomplishments in 2025, the Sparks are still looking for sustained team success.



She’s confident LA will make a postseason run.



“On my deathbed we are going to get there… [and] clinch a playoff spot,” Plum said.https://t.co/hXXSSYu0DX — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 23, 2025

👀🚨SPARKS NEWS: Kelsey Plum Shares Insight on Playing Against Caitlin Clark on @LisaLeslie’s ‘Between the Lines’ Podcast.



“She brings the show,” Plum said.



Read more: https://t.co/8G1qod5XwLpic.twitter.com/qfkfq5JllV — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 20, 2025

