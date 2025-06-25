Sparks Celebrate Historic 28-Year Milestone of Groundbreaking WNBA Event

On this date in 1997, the Los Angeles Sparks earned their first victory in franchise history in a 20-point win over the Charlotte Sting.

The historic event marked one of the first-ever WNBA games — with the league's inaugural matchup taking place four days earlier, when the Sparks hosted the New York Liberty on June 21, 1997.

Both contests mark revolutionary WNBA events over the course of modern professional sports — moments that paved the way for future success today.

"I was an older player -- had already done eight years overseas -- and coming back to all this. I felt like a rock star, and hadn't even played a game yet," Penny Toler said on her feelings prior to Los Angeles' 1997 WNBA opener, she told ESPN. "I might have only slept two or three hours the night before [the Liberty game, because of the excitement.

"I was just hoping not to be tired at tipoff," she added. "But I think my energy came on because I knew something incredible was happening right now."

New York won the low-scoring game, 67-57, in front of 14,284 Los Angeles fans. Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie poured in 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Sparks.

The Liberty and sparks shot over 43 and 30 percent from the field, respectively. The two teams combined for 44 turnovers in the defensive-heavy matchup.

