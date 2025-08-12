Sparks Notes: LA Hosts Dodgers Night, Cameron Brink Shares Unique Defensive Mindset
The Los Angeles Sparks held "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, during their home contest against the Connecticut Sun. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, exclusive co-branded Sparks x Dodgers giveaway item.
Since returning from an ACL tear suffered in 2024, star forward Cameron Brink combined for 11 blocks across her first four contests in 2025 — already sporting the highest nightly block average (2.8) of any WNBA player this season. She shared her defensive mentality and mindset in an exclusive Sparks On SI feature interview.
