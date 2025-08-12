Sparks Notes: LA Hosts Dodgers Night, Cameron Brink Shares Unique Defensive Mindset

The Los Angeles Sparks held "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, during their home contest against the Connecticut Sun. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, exclusive co-branded Sparks x Dodgers giveaway item.

Since returning from an ACL tear suffered in 2024, star forward Cameron Brink combined for 11 blocks across her first four contests in 2025 — already sporting the highest nightly block average (2.8) of any WNBA player this season. She shared her defensive mentality and mindset in an exclusive Sparks On SI feature interview.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

The Art of a Block: Inside Sparks' Cameron Brink's Defensive Mindset Following Return

Sparks Host Dodgers Night in LA With Limited Edition Giveaway

Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best

Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reveals What She Missed Most Amid 13-Month Injury Recovery

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals New Under Armour Shoe With Special Honor

Russell Westbrook Seen With Kings' DeMar DeRozan at Sparks Game Amid Free Agency Drama

How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?

Lakers Hall of Famer Reacts to Cameron Brink's Return to Sparks

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

“Cameron Brink: The Art of a Block”



A technical look inside the Sparks’ forward’s defensive mindset — and recent success — amid an emphatic return to LA’s lineup.



My feature for @SInow:https://t.co/v3h7yh3Ibe — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

Alissa Pili was training back home in Anchorage, Alaska, when the Sparks offered a seven-day contract.



Inside Pili’s career resurgence — and a look behind the curtain of midseason WNBA signings.



An exclusive @SInow feature:https://t.co/j0K8hHUxh4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

The Sparks currently sport the second-best L10 (8-2), third-highest PPG (85.9) and third-most road wins (9) of any WNBA team in 2025.



Incredible motion in LA. pic.twitter.com/eKAfjgIahm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

A look at the Sparks x Dodgers giveaway at https://t.co/zw49CCSSt9 Arena tonight. 🔥🧢



The first 5,000 fans in attendance for “Dodgers Night” received the limited edition hat.



📝 Read more: https://t.co/G3FRwNwQ0G pic.twitter.com/7QPhTCoxDN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 8, 2025

LA’s mascot, “Sparky,” joined by a friend on Dodgers Night at https://t.co/mVMp9tWhku Arena. pic.twitter.com/LwSK79u5yo — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

Even with Caitlin Clark not playing, still a HUGE amount of Indiana fans behind the Fever bench.



Still an hour away from Sparks vs Fever. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dx0EQb72cy — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 6, 2025

Dearica Hamby with a game-winning, and-one layup. Julie Allemand with a steal on the following play to seal it. Sparks take down Storm, 94-91.



Clutch. pic.twitter.com/5puYwhDm65 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

