Sparks Notes: Rickea Jackson Scores Career-High, Kelsey Plum Bashes Refs, Caitlin Clark Returns For Huge LA Matchup

Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson poured in 14 points on efficient 5-for-7 shooting and a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone in Wednesday's 97-89 win over the Aces — part of an eventual career-high 30 points and 11 made field goals.

A game prior, star guard Kelsey Plum — in an increasingly emotional statement — bashed the WNBA officials for their lack of apparent foul calls in favor of her and other Sparks' players thus far this season.

Los Angeles looks to extend recent momentum in a pivotal upcoming matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever later this month. Clark was officially cleared to return to game action,the team announced on Friday, after suffering a left quad strain in May.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Kelsey Plum bashes the refs postgame after LA’s overtime loss to Golden State.



“I’m going to get fined for saying this … they were fouling the s—- out of me,” she said. pic.twitter.com/mzyf6D5pCk — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 10, 2025

Rickea Jackson with an offensive MASTERCLASS in Las Vegas. 🔥🎰



After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, the red-hot forward added 8 more on 3/4 shooting in Q3.



Sparks lead Aces, 73-67, midway through the fourth. Jackson now up to 22 points. 📈pic.twitter.com/NdG6OGaAfx — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 12, 2025

The LA Sparks are currently on pace for a fourth straight year of increased fan attendance, a streak dating back to 2021.



A 11,055 per game average through the first eight games of 2025 ranks within the top four of all WNBA teams.



More: https://t.co/7tlVoOYKFa pic.twitter.com/dXcaVSkTsM — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 6, 2025

Cameron Brink’s injury was initially reported last summer as just a torn ACL in her left knee — but she confirmed Tuesday that it was a torn meniscus as well. https://t.co/INNPkPUzDM — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 3, 2025

Sparks’ Rickea Jackson on May 27, after returning from injury:



“Experience is the greatest teacher … just seeing where I can get to my spots and still learning the offense.”



In two games since then, she’s combined for 18 PTS, 4 REB & 2 STL on efficient 40+% shooting.



🔥📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDBHTK9Akb — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 11, 2025

.@JulieAllemand steps away from the Sparks to resume the @TheBelgianCats’ quest for another FIBA EuroBasket crown.



“We can be champions again,” she said.



It comes after her & @julie35vanloo, @AntoniaDelaere, @EmmaMeesseman, @LinskensKyara’s 2023 success.https://t.co/fiZDRkWiKu — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 11, 2025

🚨Rickea Jackson tonight in LA’s 97-89 win over the Aces:



30 PTS (career-high) 🔥

7 REB 📈

11-17 FG 🎰

4 3PM 🎯



More: https://t.co/zTsNPz3lm1pic.twitter.com/VDnf8LYW9g — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 12, 2025

Golden State’s Kayla Thornton with a clutch 25-foot overtime jumper to cement a final Valkyries’ lead.



Kelsey Plum fouls out and the Sparks fall, 89-81, in overtime in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/V4288B19my — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 10, 2025

DeAndre Jordan in attendance for Sparks vs Valkyries.



He spent his first 10 NBA seasons playing in this building for the Clippers during the Lob City era. pic.twitter.com/2KA9uOk9PK — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 10, 2025

Candace Parker on Caitlin Clark:



“Star players aren’t ever treated fairly … she has so many more years to come of greatness.”



More: https://t.co/kf4AXR7Gfjpic.twitter.com/WkuwLzlFlD — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) May 30, 2025

