Sparks Notes: Rickea Jackson Scores Career-High, Kelsey Plum Bashes Refs, Caitlin Clark Returns For Huge LA Matchup

Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson poured in 14 points on efficient 5-for-7 shooting and a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone in Wednesday's 97-89 win over the Aces — part of an eventual career-high 30 points and 11 made field goals.

A game prior, star guard Kelsey Plum — in an increasingly emotional statement — bashed the WNBA officials for their lack of apparent foul calls in favor of her and other Sparks' players thus far this season.

Los Angeles looks to extend recent momentum in a pivotal upcoming matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever later this month. Clark was officially cleared to return to game action,the team announced on Friday, after suffering a left quad strain in May.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

