Sparks' Kelsey Plum Bashes WNBA Refs in Wild Postgame Interview
Despite yet another career night from star guard Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles wasn't able to pull out a win on Monday night. The Sparks fell in overtime, 89-81, on the Crypto.com Arena hardwood — their fourth loss in the last five contests.
Plum went 3-for-4 on three-point attempts and logged a team-high four assists — later reaching the 1,000 career assist mark — through the first two frames alone.
She finished with 24 points and seven assists in a season-high 41 minutes.
A majority of her scoring looks came from the field. Despite constant drives to the rim, Plum was awarded just six free throw attempts — all of which she converted on.
The two-time WNBA champion's 5.6 free throws attempted per game rate in 2025 marks the fewest among the league's 20-plus point per game scorers.
Plum was brutally honest in Monday night's press conference following the defeat. The star guard, in an increasingly emotional statement, bashed the WNBA officials for their lack of apparent foul calls in favor of her and other Sparks' players thus far this season.
"I drive more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is f—ing absurd," Plum said. "I’m going to get fined for saying this … they were fouling the s—- out of me every single play. I'm sick of it.
"And I got scratches on my face, I've got scratches on my body and these guards on these other team get these ticky tack fouls and I'm sick of it. I get fouled like that every possession," she continued. "They don’t call it. … Six free throws, and I’m playing 40 minutes, touching the paint almost every play. It’s absurd.”
The emotionally charged rant against the league refs — preceded with an acknowledgement of a potential fine — was capped with this statement:
"I'm very frustrated with that, I'm sick of it ... I don't know what I need to do — I talk to the refs nice, I pray before the game. Like f---, I'm over it," Plum said.
