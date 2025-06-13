Caitlin Clark Returns From Injury in Advance of Huge Matchup Against Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is officially cleared to return to game action, the team announced on Friday.

The news comes following Clark's five-game absence due to injury — snapping an impressive streak of 185 consecutive games played that dates back to high school.

She averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists through the Indiana Fever's first four games of 2025 before being sidelined with a left quadriceps strain suffered on May 24 against New York, via a team report on May 27.

Last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year looks to maintain continued dominance throughout the remainder of this season's campaign.

The Fever round out the month of June with seven more contests, beginning on Saturday against the defending champion Liberty.

Indiana returns home to face the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 26, following a three-game road trip against Golden State, Las Vegas and Seattle on June 19, 22 and 24, respectively.

The Sparks hold the all-time regular season series advantage over the Fever, 39-16. However, Indiana claimed last year's head-to-head battle in convincing fashion, securing two wins in the three total matchups against Los Angeles in 2024 — the Fever victories coming on May 24 and Sept. 4.

Last year, the Sparks held a 8-32 record, the worst in the WNBA. However, a plethora of offseason additions — including the arrival of star guard Kelsey Plum in a blockbuster three-team trade in January — have placed the purple and gold back in playoff contention.

Los Angeles currently sports a 4-7 record, already approaching last year's total win count just a month into the 2025 season.

Plum continues to headline the Sparks' offensive attack, averaging a team-high 21 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

Furthermore, Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson poured in 14 points on efficient 5-for-7 shooting and a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone in Wednesday's win over the Aces — part of an eventual career-high 30 points and 11 made field goals.

Notable play as of late from Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims makes the June 26 contest against Clark and the Fever a must-see matchup.

