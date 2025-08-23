Seattle Storm On SI

Gabby Williams: Seattle’s Defensive Spark Plug

Seattle’s stars get the big headlines. But ask around, and most will tell you — Gabby Williams is the player who gives the Storm their bite.

Edward Blair II

Aug 15, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) dribbles defended by Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) dribbles defended by Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

The Part That Doesn’t Show Up in the Numbers

The Storm sit at 19–18, still in the playoff picture. You’ll hear about Nneka Ogwumike’s leadership, Ezi Magbegor’s rim presence, Skylar Diggins’ command of the floor. All true. But the tone changes when Gabby’s out there.

Her averages — 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and a league-best 2.4 steals per game — show a balanced contributor. Yet even those numbers don’t capture the way she changes the feel of a game.

She pressures ball-handlers, forces turnovers, and pushes Seattle into transition. She’s the player who injects life into the team when they need it most, and she has been very consistent night in and night out when called upon. Her tenacity on defense gets everybody fired up, and Climate Pledge Arena is rocking when she's making big plays for the Seattle Storm.

Why Runs Start With Her

Think back to Seattle’s best stretches. They almost always start with Gabby. A tipped ball. A steal at half court. A sprint into the open floor. Those plays don’t always show up as highlights, but they flip momentum in a way that box scores can’t.

Her drive and determination to be the best defender on the floor are putting many on notice each week. She's disrupting strategies and does not give up easily. She has a high motor and does her best to outwork her opponents every time she sets foot on the court.

She’s not just gambling on defense — she’s anticipating. She reads the floor, disrupts passing lanes, and forces mistakes that other players can’t. That’s why she leads the WNBA in steals and ranks near the top in defensive impact metrics.

Her hustle speaks volumes and doesn't go unnoticed within the Seattle Storms' coaching staff and her teammates. She's electrifying in areas you don't see many emphasize, and she is not slowing down any time soon.

Why Seattle Needs Her

Postseason basketball is about toughness, identity, and energy. Williams embodies all three. She makes life uncomfortable for opponents, and her teammates feed off her hustle. When she’s flying around, the Storm looks like a different team — more confident, more dangerous, more complete.

Gabby
Aug 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell (33) taps a potential rebound away from Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the fourth quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Bottom line

Gabby Williams doesn’t just fill in the gaps. She defines how Seattle plays. And if the Storm are going to make a playoff push, expect her fingerprints on every run and every stop that matters.

More Seattle Storm on SI

Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA

The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon

Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for Steals

Follow Edward Blair II

Facebook

Instagram

X

TikTok

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/Analysis