Seattle Storm are Still Standing, Still Dangerous
The Drama Didn’t Break Them
Li Yueru wanted out? Fine. The Seattle Storm shipped her to Dallas for picks. They're going to roll with people who want to be there. That kind of decision saves a season. With the Seattle Storm before being traded, Li Yueru played 9 games and had 8.7 minutes per game. She averaged 2.8 points per game and 1.6 rebounds per game, with 0.7 assists per game.
Brittney Sykes Changed Everything
Then came the swing: Brittney Sykes from Washington. Seattle gave up Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and a pick. That’s guts. That’s a gamble. And it paid off. Sykes came in firing—defense, scoring, intensity. She gave the Storm what they were missing, and suddenly this team looked alive again.
Take a look at Brittney Sykes' Stat line since her arrival with the Seattle Storm. Points per game (PPG): 15.1, Rebounds per game (RPG): 3.3, Assists per game (APG): 4.2, Steals per game (SPG): 1.3, Field goal percentage (FG%): 38.8%, Three-point percentage (3P%): 33.0%, Free throw percentage (FT%): 78.0%, Minutes per game (MPG): ~31.3 minutes.
The Core Is Why They’re Still Alive
Let’s call it like it is. Skylar Diggins is the heartbeat. She controls everything—tempo, possessions, leadership. Without her, Seattle’s season would have been over weeks ago. Nneka Ogwumike? Automatic.
She’s steady, she’s reliable, she’s money. Ezi Magbegor does the dirty work—boards, rim protection, toughness. And Gabby Williams? She’s chaos. She’s flying around, stealing the ball, starting fast breaks. That’s the foundation that’s kept this thing together. Their efficiency ratings this season are listed below.
Offensive Rating (points scored per 100 possessions): 97.4
Defensive Rating (points allowed per 100 possessions): 111.6
Net Rating (Offensive minus Defensive): –14.2
Records Don’t Lie
And don’t forget the history. Skylar Diggins just posted the fastest triple-double in league history—less than 23 minutes. She’s now top ten all-time in assists. Gabby Williams broke Seattle’s single-season steals record. And Dominique Malonga—19 years old—already the youngest with a double-double, the youngest to 100 career points. That’s not just future hope—that’s right now.
Bottom Line
Seattle’s been tested all year: injuries, trades, locker room turnover. They’re 18–18, barely holding on. But you know what? That makes them flat-out dangerous. You don’t want to see veterans who’ve been through it, a spark plug like Sykes, and a fearless rookie in Malonga with nothing to lose. In a one-game playoff? That’s a nightmare. Seattle isn’t dead. They’re waiting.
