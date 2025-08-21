Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm are Still Standing, Still Dangerous

Seattle’s 18–18 and hanging on to that last playoff spot—but don’t get it twisted. This team’s been through everything, and they’re still breathing. And if you think that doesn’t matter in a one-and-done game? Please. It matters.

Edward Blair II

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn during the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn during the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Drama Didn’t Break Them

Li Yueru wanted out? Fine. The Seattle Storm shipped her to Dallas for picks. They're going to roll with people who want to be there. That kind of decision saves a season. With the Seattle Storm before being traded, Li Yueru played 9 games and had 8.7 minutes per game. She averaged 2.8 points per game and 1.6 rebounds per game, with 0.7 assists per game.

Li Yueru
May 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Storm center Li Yueru (28) controls the ball against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Brittney Sykes Changed Everything

Then came the swing: Brittney Sykes from Washington. Seattle gave up Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and a pick. That’s guts. That’s a gamble. And it paid off. Sykes came in firing—defense, scoring, intensity. She gave the Storm what they were missing, and suddenly this team looked alive again.

Take a look at Brittney Sykes' Stat line since her arrival with the Seattle Storm. Points per game (PPG): 15.1, Rebounds per game (RPG): 3.3, Assists per game (APG): 4.2, Steals per game (SPG): 1.3, Field goal percentage (FG%): 38.8%, Three-point percentage (3P%): 33.0%, Free throw percentage (FT%): 78.0%, Minutes per game (MPG): ~31.3 minutes.

Brittney Sykes
Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Core Is Why They’re Still Alive

Let’s call it like it is. Skylar Diggins is the heartbeat. She controls everything—tempo, possessions, leadership. Without her, Seattle’s season would have been over weeks ago. Nneka Ogwumike? Automatic.

She’s steady, she’s reliable, she’s money. Ezi Magbegor does the dirty work—boards, rim protection, toughness. And Gabby Williams? She’s chaos. She’s flying around, stealing the ball, starting fast breaks. That’s the foundation that’s kept this thing together. Their efficiency ratings this season are listed below.

Offensive Rating (points scored per 100 possessions): 97.4
Defensive Rating (points allowed per 100 possessions): 111.6
Net Rating (Offensive minus Defensive): –14.2

Storm
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) passes the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Records Don’t Lie

And don’t forget the history. Skylar Diggins just posted the fastest triple-double in league history—less than 23 minutes. She’s now top ten all-time in assists. Gabby Williams broke Seattle’s single-season steals record. And Dominique Malonga—19 years old—already the youngest with a double-double, the youngest to 100 career points. That’s not just future hope—that’s right now.

Bottom Line

Seattle’s been tested all year: injuries, trades, locker room turnover. They’re 18–18, barely holding on. But you know what? That makes them flat-out dangerous. You don’t want to see veterans who’ve been through it, a spark plug like Sykes, and a fearless rookie in Malonga with nothing to lose. In a one-game playoff? That’s a nightmare. Seattle isn’t dead. They’re waiting.

More Seattle Storm on SI

Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA

The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon

Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for Steals

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/Analysis