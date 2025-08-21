Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike were ELECTRIC tonight, dropping 20+ PTS each to power the @seattlestorm win over the Sky!



⛈️ Skylar Diggins: 24 PTS | 6 AST | 3 3PM

⛈️ Nneka Ogwumike: 21 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 3 3PM



Nneka moved up to 5th on the all-time steals list (658),… pic.twitter.com/z135mfViiA