Seattle Storm: Efficiency Is Their Playoff Foundation
Defense Sets the Tone
The Seattle Storm’s defense is still their best card to play. They’re giving up 101.5 points per 100 possessions, fourth-best in the league. That’s not a small thing—it’s what has kept them afloat even when shots don’t fall. Watch how Ogwumike and Magbegor shut down the paint.
Then add in Gabby Williams, who turns defense into offense by jumping passing lanes and switching onto guards. That formula looks familiar because it’s the same defensive backbone Seattle leaned on when they won titles in the past.
Offense Is Catching Up
For much of the year, the Storm were underwater in net rating. Lately, that’s flipped. They’ve climbed to +2.0, good for sixth in the league, and while the offense isn’t explosive, it’s starting to hold its own. The ball is moving better, and the addition of Brittney Sykes has given them another wing who can get downhill and finish. The lift isn’t about one superstar—it’s about steady, incremental gains across the roster.
How They Match Up Down the Stretch
The final stretch of the schedule isn’t kind. Teams like New York and Dallas are all ranked above Seattle in efficiency. Those are tough matchups for a Storm squad that still ranks just ninth in offense. But here’s the counter: against teams in the middle tier, Seattle has found ways to grind out wins. Their defense travels, and in a one-and-done playoff, that makes them a dangerous lower seed.
Veterans Steer the Ship
Through all the movement this season, the vets have kept Seattle steady. Skylar Diggins is the pace-setter, never letting possessions get out of control. Nneka Ogwumike has been the reliable scoring outlet inside, and Magbegor continues to protect the rim at an elite level. Add in Williams’ motor, and you’ve got a leadership core that stabilizes this group when everything else is chaos.
Bottom Line
Seattle isn’t flashy. They’re 18–18 and barely holding the eighth seed. But the combination of a top-four defense, a positive net rating, and battle-tested veterans makes them more dangerous than their record suggests.
In a league where one hot shooting night can swing everything, a defense that shows up every night is a real equalizer—and Seattle has exactly that. Although this team isn't quite there yet, there has been glimpses of the 2020 Seattle Storm team that won the 2020 WNBA Championship. Can the 2025 Seattle Storm make a run?
