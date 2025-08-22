Dallas Wings’ Injury Scare Leads to Key Absence vs. Seattle Storm
On Friday night, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
The home team has a few names on the injury report, which include JJ Quinerly, who recently had an injury scare during the Wings’ most recent game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Late in the game, Quinerly went down and had a hard time getting back up to exit the court. The guard needed assistance from teammates to exit the court. Quinerly would remain off the court for the remainder of the matchup.
At that point, Quinerly’s status against the Storm for Friday’s contest was officially up in the air.
via @GrantAfseth: JJ Quinerly was unable to put weight on her left foot and was helped off the court. The Dallas Wings entered tonight’s game with 9 active players.
A Final Decision Has Been Made…
Quinerly’s status is decided.
According to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints, Quinerly has been ruled out for Friday’s Storm-Wings battle. Further details on the guard’s setback are not clear at this time.
This season, Quinerly has appeared in 34 games for the Wings, with 13 of those appearances coming as starts. Seeing the court for roughly 15 minutes per game, Quinerly averaged seven points, two rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from three, on 1.6 attempts per game.
Quinerly is a 22-year-old rookie out of West Virginia. The guard entered the WNBA in the third round of the 2025 Draft. Coming out of college, Quinerly had averaged 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game in four years. During Quinerly’s final season in the NCAA, the guard produced 20 points per game, while averaging 44 percent from the field.
Entering Friday’s game, the Wings are on a three-game skid. They are carrying a 9-27 record before facing the 18-18 Storm, who are hoping to jump Golden State in the standings on Friday.
