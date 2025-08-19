Angel Reese’s Playing Decision vs. Seattle Storm Revealed
Angel Reese will make a return to the court on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.
The veteran center has been out of the mix, dealing with a back injury. Ahead of the Chicago Sky’s matchup against Golden State recently, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh addressed Reese’s status, which suggested she could be back in the mix soon.
"She's been progressing each day, doing more and more on-court stuff," Marsh told reporters. "I don't think we're too far away, but she's progressing really well … She hasn't practiced yet, but she's present. She's doing [individual] workouts. That's what she's maintaining.”
On Tuesday morning, Reese was reportedly around for the Sky’s shootaround session hours before tipping off against the Seattle Storm. When Marsh addressed reporters once more, he suggested that Reese had a high chance of making a return to the lineup.
“She looked good in practice yesterday, it continued on today. I think she came in today feeling pretty good at shootaround," Marsh said of Reese, via Chicago State of Mine Sports.
“So spirits are high. I think that we're hopeful. And we'll have a game-time decision tonight, but it’s looking pretty good right now [that she'll play].”
This season, Reese has appeared in 23 games. The young veteran has averaged 32 minutes on the court. During that time, Reese posted averages of 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.
Reese hasn’t played since the Sky’s road matchup against the Washington Mystics on July 29.
At this stage of the season, the Sky rank 12th with an 8-25 record. While some have suggested Reese could miss the rest of the year, Marsh made it known that the scenario would be solely up to the medical staff. Clearly, that wasn’t an option.
“I leave that to the medical staff,” the head coach stated. “For us and for Angel, if she is healthy, she wants to play. And we want her to be out there to be able to play. We just don’t want to put her in harm’s way to further any existing injury. For us, it’s just making sure she is as healthy as possible… With the games remaining, if she is ready to go, she will be out there.”
The Storm and the Sky are set for an 8 PM ET tip. Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while the Storm are hoping to get back on track after a loss.
