Dominique Malonga: A Teenager Playing Grown-Up Basketball

Seattle Storm's emerging young star reached a notable milestone.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) goes to the basket against Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga is still a teenager, but you’d never know it by the way she crashes the glass. Early in the first quarter Thursday night, she grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic, her 50th of the season. That number matters. No one in WNBA history had ever reached 50 offensive boards before turning 20. Malonga just did it.

It was a play that summed her up: hard-nosed, relentless, and completely unfazed by the moment.

Rebounds and Reputation

Offensive rebounding is about timing, but Malonga makes it look like stubbornness. She plants, she fights, and she wins position most players twice her age can’t hold. That’s how she’s rewriting record books before she’s even old enough to buy a celebratory glass of champagne.

And she’s not just chipping in here and there. She’s steadily producing 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game as a rookie. But the past week tells the real story:

  • Aug. 28 @ Minnesota (W, 22 MIN): 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks.
  • Aug. 26 @ Indiana (L, 24 MIN): 8 points, 6 boards, 2 blocks.
  • Aug. 24 @ Washington (W, 28 MIN): A double-double line — 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals.
  • Aug. 22 @ Dallas (W, 30 MIN): Career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, plus 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.
  • Aug. 19 @ Chicago (W, 19 MIN): 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 7 rebounds.

That’s 75 points and 39 rebounds across five games, production that shows she’s not only holding her own — she’s trending upward fast.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) stop Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm, 95-75. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie, but Not Ordinary

By halftime in Minnesota, Malonga already had two blocks, her seventh multi-block game since the All-Star break. Only Ezi Magbegor and A’ja Wilson have more during that stretch. That’s the company she’s keeping — MVPs and All-Stars.

You don’t usually talk about rookies in those conversations. With Malonga, you have to.

Malonga has found her role quickly in Seattle, shooting 54.7% from the field and 25.0% from three. For a teenager adjusting to pro defenses, that kind of efficiency stands out.

Her shooting splits show the balance in her game:

  • Field Goals: 3.4 makes on 6.3 attempts per game (54.7 FG%)
  • Three-Pointers: 0.1 makes on 0.4 attempts (25.0 3P%)
  • Free Throws: 0.7 makes on 1.0 attempts (65.0 FT%)
  • Two-Pointers: 3.3 makes on 5.9 attempts (56.8 2P%)
  • Efficiency Marks: 1.216 points per shot attempt (PSA), 56.0% true shooting (TS%)

For a 19-year-old rookie, those are the kind of percentages that suggest she’s not forcing the game. She’s taking smart shots and making the most of her touches.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) works against Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (15) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Collier’s Struggle

Ask Napheesa Collier about her. The Lynx star has seen plenty of coverages this season, but against Malonga she’s been ice-cold. Collier has managed just 4-for-14 shooting in halfcourt possessions when Malonga is the primary defender. That’s 28.5 percent — the worst she’s shot against any defender with at least 40 possessions in 2025.

A rookie shouldn’t be doing that to an All-WNBA forward. Yet here we are.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) goes for a rebound between Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

What It Means

For the Storm, Malonga’s impact is more than a nice surprise. It’s the backbone of a playoff push. Her rebounding extends possessions, her defense changes games, and her presence allows Seattle to be bolder on the perimeter.

The Storm have built dynasties around players who grew into stars. Malonga isn’t there yet, but the blueprint looks familiar.

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

