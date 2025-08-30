Dominique Malonga: A Teenager Playing Grown-Up Basketball
Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga is still a teenager, but you’d never know it by the way she crashes the glass. Early in the first quarter Thursday night, she grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic, her 50th of the season. That number matters. No one in WNBA history had ever reached 50 offensive boards before turning 20. Malonga just did it.
It was a play that summed her up: hard-nosed, relentless, and completely unfazed by the moment.
Rebounds and Reputation
Offensive rebounding is about timing, but Malonga makes it look like stubbornness. She plants, she fights, and she wins position most players twice her age can’t hold. That’s how she’s rewriting record books before she’s even old enough to buy a celebratory glass of champagne.
And she’s not just chipping in here and there. She’s steadily producing 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game as a rookie. But the past week tells the real story:
- Aug. 28 @ Minnesota (W, 22 MIN): 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks.
- Aug. 26 @ Indiana (L, 24 MIN): 8 points, 6 boards, 2 blocks.
- Aug. 24 @ Washington (W, 28 MIN): A double-double line — 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals.
- Aug. 22 @ Dallas (W, 30 MIN): Career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, plus 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.
- Aug. 19 @ Chicago (W, 19 MIN): 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 7 rebounds.
That’s 75 points and 39 rebounds across five games, production that shows she’s not only holding her own — she’s trending upward fast.
Rookie, but Not Ordinary
By halftime in Minnesota, Malonga already had two blocks, her seventh multi-block game since the All-Star break. Only Ezi Magbegor and A’ja Wilson have more during that stretch. That’s the company she’s keeping — MVPs and All-Stars.
You don’t usually talk about rookies in those conversations. With Malonga, you have to.
Malonga has found her role quickly in Seattle, shooting 54.7% from the field and 25.0% from three. For a teenager adjusting to pro defenses, that kind of efficiency stands out.
Her shooting splits show the balance in her game:
- Field Goals: 3.4 makes on 6.3 attempts per game (54.7 FG%)
- Three-Pointers: 0.1 makes on 0.4 attempts (25.0 3P%)
- Free Throws: 0.7 makes on 1.0 attempts (65.0 FT%)
- Two-Pointers: 3.3 makes on 5.9 attempts (56.8 2P%)
- Efficiency Marks: 1.216 points per shot attempt (PSA), 56.0% true shooting (TS%)
For a 19-year-old rookie, those are the kind of percentages that suggest she’s not forcing the game. She’s taking smart shots and making the most of her touches.
Collier’s Struggle
Ask Napheesa Collier about her. The Lynx star has seen plenty of coverages this season, but against Malonga she’s been ice-cold. Collier has managed just 4-for-14 shooting in halfcourt possessions when Malonga is the primary defender. That’s 28.5 percent — the worst she’s shot against any defender with at least 40 possessions in 2025.
A rookie shouldn’t be doing that to an All-WNBA forward. Yet here we are.
What It Means
For the Storm, Malonga’s impact is more than a nice surprise. It’s the backbone of a playoff push. Her rebounding extends possessions, her defense changes games, and her presence allows Seattle to be bolder on the perimeter.
The Storm have built dynasties around players who grew into stars. Malonga isn’t there yet, but the blueprint looks familiar.
