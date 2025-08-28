Seattle Storm On SI

Nneka Ogwumike Joins Seattle Storm History Books

A Seattle Storm star recently made history.

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) takes a shot during the first half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Significance

For most players, seven hundred points is just a dream. For Ogwumike, it’s proof of how steady and productive she has been night after night. She arrived in Seattle with expectations, and she’s not only met them — she’s redefined what this team looks like on both ends of the floor. It's been a complete masterclass watching her play night in and night out and she has not taken nights off.

She hasn’t leaned on one part of her game. Some nights it’s been her post work. Others are mid-range jumpers or a timely three. Defenders can’t pick a weakness because she doesn’t have one in her scoring package. Opponents struggle to scout against her, as they never know what she will bring to a matchup on any given night.

The Play It Happened On

The shot itself wasn’t flashy. Early in the game, the ball swung to Ogwumike in rhythm. She set her feet, released, and buried it. Her teammates on the bench knew right away what it meant. They cheered a little louder, clapped a little harder, because they understood the milestone had just been crossed. Even Indiana Fever fans were cheering despite the achievement being accomplished on their home court by a Seattle Storm player.

What She Means to the Storm

It would be easy to stop at the scoring totals, but Ogwumike’s presence is bigger than the box score. She’s the steadying voice in huddles, the veteran who calms the group when things get hectic. Younger teammates like Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga have pointed to her influence all year.

On defense, she takes on every matchup thrown her way. Guards, forwards, centers — it hasn’t mattered. She’s brought the same energy on that end as she has offensively. There have been times when teammates may have struggled, and it was Nneka keeping hope alive with her high energy and tenacity on the floor in close games. She absolutely brings the best out of those around her, and the box scores have shown it.

Looking Ahead

The Storm still have work to do in the playoff chase, but milestones like this are worth pausing for. Ogwumike didn’t just join the franchise record books — she gave Seattle fans another reminder of how much she means to this team.

Seven hundred points. One season. And a debut year in Seattle that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

