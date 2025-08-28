Seattle Storm Legend Gives Lynx's Napheesa Collier MVP Support
Looking at the WNBA MVP picture from an unbiased view, Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird is quite sure that one player is making it “hard to turn away” in the race for the league’s Most Valuable Player.
The player? Minnesota Lynx veteran Napheesa Collier.
The WNBA might have a tight race going down between Collier and the Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson, but Bird explained why Collier just might have the edge.
"What has really kept me in the [Collier] camp, is her first game back from injury. She had 32 points, 9 rebounds, and shot almost 70 percent from the field—Yeah, that's crazy,” Bird said on ‘A Touch More.’
Since 2019, Collier has been a key player for the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 33 minutes of playing time in 34 games as a rookie. Since 2023, Collier has produced over 20 points per game in each of the last three seasons, including this year.
On Thursday night, the Lynx and the Storm are set to battle it out. Collier has appeared in 27 games for the Lynx this year, producing a career-high 24 points per game. In addition to scoring, Collier is coming down with eight rebounds per outing, while dishing out three assists per game.
Wilson’s a multi-time MVP winner, with three nods for the award since 2020. This season, the Vegas-based star is producing 23 points per game, while averaging a double-double with 10 rebounds per night.
Being in the WNBA since 2018, Wilson has been an All-Star regular and is widely regarded as a face of the league. For the fifth time in a row, Wilson will be viewed as a top-three MVP candidate no matter what, but the Storm legend believes it’s Collier’s award to lose this time.
“It's the best player on the best team, by a mile,” Bird stated. “When that's happening, it's hard to turn away.”
Heading into the Storm-Lynx matchup, Collier’s team is sitting comfortably in first place. With a 30-7 record, the closest team behind them is the Aces, who are 5.5 games back.
There’s enough time left in the season for the MVP race to change, but the Storm will once again see firsthand just how tough Collier and the Lynx have been this year.
Out of three games, the Storm have had success just once against the Lynx. During the June 11 matchup, Seattle downed the Lynx with a 94-84 victory. Collier was in the mix at the time, scoring 25 points and coming up just one rebound shy of a double-double.
During their last meeting on August 5, the Lynx defeated the Storm 91-87. At the time, Collier was out of the lineup. On Thursday night, the Storm will get a crack at Bird’s MVP favorite. Seattle is searching for its 21st win, looking to avoid dropping two games in a row after the loss against the Indiana Fever earlier this week.
