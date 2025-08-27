WNBA All-Star Makes Seattle Storm History vs Fever
Nneka Ogwumike’s remarkable season for the Seattle Storm will go down as a record-breaking campaign.
As the Storm paid a visit to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, Ogwumike’s shooting from the field led to a franchise record getting broken for Seattle.
via @seattlestorm: THAT'S A FRANCHISE RECORD ⛈️ Nneka Ogwumike's 286 field goals this year are the most ever made by a Storm player in a single season!
Considering the Storm’s long history, Ogwumike's accomplishment is nothing to overlook.
Last season, Ogwumike joined the Storm after a long run with the Los Angeles Sparks. During the 2024 WNBA season, Ogwumike appeared in 37 games, seeing the court for an average of 32 minutes per game.
The veteran produced 17 points per game, while shooting 51 percent from the field. Throughout the entirety of last year’s run, Ogwumike attempted 493 shots from the field, making 252 of them. This year, the volume was turned up from the field for the veteran.
With 39 games in the bag, Ogwumike attempted over 500 shots for the Storm, a number that’s way up compared to last year. The veteran left the court in Indiana on Tuesday with 287 field goals made for this season. The franchise record is sure to expand as the season winds down.
This year, Ogwumike has averaged 18 points per game, making 53 percent from the field. From three, Ogwumike has put up 3.9 attempts pr game, averaging 38 percent.
Once again, Ogwumike had an All-Star season for Seattle. With that nod, it was the veteran forward’s fourth appearance in the big showcase in a row.
Ogwumike surpassed Jewell Loyd, who previously held the record at 285 field goals. Beyond Loyd were Breanna Stewart (270) and Lauren Jackson (258). Ogwumike is on pace to become the first player in Storm history to make 290 field goals in a single season with the team.
At this point in her career, Nneka Ogwumike has 432 games in the bag. The veteran has averaged 17 points while hitting on 54 percent of the shots from the field.
