Ezi Magbegor Hits 1,200 Rebounds — and She’s Just Getting Started
A Milestone That Slipped By
The rebound didn’t draw much attention. A miss caromed off the rim, and Ezi Magbegor went up strong, pulled it down, and moved the ball up the floor. To most, it was another possession in a one-sided win. In reality, it was career rebound number 1,200 — the latest reminder of how central she has become to Seattle’s success.
What Makes Magbegor Different
Magbegor’s game has always leaned on more than height. She has the footwork to keep opponents off balance and the instincts to track where the ball is headed and attack.
Coaches often say rebounding is about effort, and she embodies that every game. Few players contest as many shots and still find the energy to grab the board afterward. It’s why her presence allows the Storm to reset defensively or get out in transition.
The Steady Climb
Each season has pushed her numbers higher. Last year, she averaged 8 rebounds, 11.7 points, and 2.2 blocks, a career year that earned her a spot on the All-Defensive First Team. Those stats are impressive on their own, but the bigger story is the trend — nearly 200 games into her career, she’s averaging six boards a night and rarely has a game where she disappears from the glass.
Holding the Middle During Change
This Storm roster looks different from it did a year ago. Jewell Loyd is gone. Skylar Diggins has stepped in to run the backcourt. Nneka Ogwumike is now part of the frontcourt rotation. Through it all, Magbegor has remained the constant.
She doesn’t need the spotlight to matter. By controlling rebounds, she controls tempo, and by controlling tempo, she gives Seattle the freedom to play on its own terms. Having such a high motor has helped set the tone for this Seattle Storm defense, and her teammates have fed off her defensive energy all season long.
More Ahead at 26
That’s what makes 1,200 feel less like a finish line and more like a checkpoint. Magbegor is only 26. If she continues to rebound at this pace, she won’t just climb the record books — she’ll shape how this next era of Storm basketball is remembered.
She is making a name for herself as a big and is joining some elite company with the likes of former Seattle Storm players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and also franchise legend Lauren Jackson.
