Fans Celebrate Storm’s Skylar Diggins Moving Up WNBA Leaderboard
As the Seattle Storm worked on getting back into the winner’s column, the team’s veteran point guard, Skylar Diggins, moved up the All-Time assist leaderboard by posting six assists on the night.
Diggins is now No. 8 in WNBA history in the major category.
Who’s Out in Front?
7. Alyssa Thomas — 1,717
6. Chelsea Gray — 1,806
5. Lindsay Whalen — 2,348
4. Diana Taurasi — 2,394
3. Ticha Penicheiro — 2,599
2. Courtney Vandersloot — 2,887
1. Sue Bird — 3,234
Following Diggins’ major milestone, the league sent out a message on social media, highlighting the veteran guard’s historic accomplishment.
via @WNBA: Congratulations to Skylar Diggins for moving to 8th on the all-time ASSISTS list 👏
WNBA World Reacts to Diggins’ Feat
@TrueKingOfGod: Congratulations to my all time favorite WNBA Player Skylar Diggins!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
@Mareeziscool: My GOAT
@NBA: Skylar Diggins: continuing to climb the ranks!
@Nay24Taylor: My PG!! Let's go, Sky!!
@StormLeadSM: Forever stamped 🐐
@andesiamae: Yes Sky!!
Diggins checked in for 32 minutes on Tuesday night. The veteran guard dished out six assists, which led the Storm for the matchup. In addition to her passing, Diggins led the way with her scoring, posting 24 points, while knocking down seven of her 11 shots from the field, and all but one of her eight free throws.
The Storm defeated the Chicago Sky in a tight matchup, which resulted in a 94-88 score. The Storm now move to 18-18 on the year, which helps them move up to eighth in the league, trailing Golden State and Indiana.
Where Diggins stands, the veteran guard is now chasing Alyssa Thomas, who holds the seventh spot on the list with 1,717 assists. Thomas’s last game came against the Storm. The Mercury guard finished with a triple-double, posting 11 assists in 37 minutes. This season, Thomas is averaging nine assists per game, making it a big challenge for Diggins to take over the next spot on the list.
