Is Noelle Quinn’s Job Safe in Seattle?

The Storm’s coach has been steady for years, but investigations and an up-and-down season have raised fair questions.

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn directs her team against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena.
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Coach Who’s Lasted

Noelle Quinn isn’t new to this. She’s been in charge since 2021, which is a long run by WNBA standards. Coaches don’t often get that kind of runway. She’s guided the Seattle Storm through roster changes, the end of the Bird era, and now a full rebuild.

Her style is steady, relationship-based, not a lot of yelling. That’s kept her around, and her players have a lot of love and respect for her and her approach to the team and their success on and off the court.

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn reacts against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center.

Investigations Create Headlines

The problem is the noise. Jewell Loyd’s bullying claims last year put the staff under review. Nothing was found, but Loyd still forced a trade. This summer, it was Li Yueru asking out and sparking a league-led probe. Two investigations in under a year isn’t a great look, no matter the outcome.

And in a small league, stories like that stick. The team has since blocked out all the noise and got back to focusing on team basketball and trying to right what most thought was a sinking ship in Seattle after going on a losing streak and having low team morale in the locker room.

Aug 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives the ball up court against the Washington Mystics during the second quarter at CareFirst Arena.
Aug 8, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center.

Results Haven’t Helped

On the court, it’s been uneven. Seattle built expectations around Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbegor. That group should be enough to win. Instead, a five-game losing streak knocked the Storm down in the standings and opened the door for doubts.

Reports of locker-room clashes didn’t help. GM Talisa Rhea responded by trading for Brittney Sykes. That move said it all: pressure was already rising. Since the trade, the locker room morale has been in a much better place, and the team has played exceptionally well despite the negative impacts prior to the trades.

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives to the basket between Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller (1) and guard Aziaha James (10)during the first half at College Park Center.

The Backing Remains

To be fair, Quinn still has support. Rhea keeps saying communication is strong. Ownership hasn’t hinted at looking elsewhere. That matters. In the WNBA, when a coach is really on the way out, the silence usually speaks first.

Jul 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn reacts to a play by guard Erica Wheeler (17) against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Reality

So is her job safe? For now, yes. She’s survived two probes and still has her bosses in her corner. But let’s be honest—the margin is thin. Another skid or another off-court headline, and the conversation changes.

Quinn knows it. Everyone around the team knows it. In pro sports, you’re never more than a losing streak away from questions about the coach.

