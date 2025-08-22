Li Yueru’s Injury Diagnosis Forces Absence vs. Seattle Storm

Game Status Report: @DallasWings vs. Seattle Storm

Aug. 22, 2025 – College Park Center – Arlington, TX

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

JJ Quinerly – Out (Left Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale – Out (Right Knee)

Li Yueru – Out (Left Knee)#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/LTZYQwZnkq