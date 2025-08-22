Li Yueru’s Injury Diagnosis Forces Absence vs. Seattle Storm
Li Yueru was hoping to gear up for a game against the Seattle Storm on Friday night to face some former teammates. Instead, Li will watch from the side.
Recently, the WNBA center was diagnosed with a knee sprain. The result? A season-ending blow.
The setback occurred last week, when the Wings faced the Los Angeles Sparks. On Tuesday, an official diagnosis was reached, and the Wings made it clear that the veteran center from China is expected to make a full recovery.
Unfortunately, the timeline stretches past the regular season. And the Wings’ struggles this season suggest there won’t be a playoff run in 2025.
Li’s professional career started with the Guangdong Dolphins and Inner Mongolia of the WCBA. In 2022, Li entered the WNBA Draft and was selected by the Atlanta Dream 35th overall.
The Dream never had the chance to utilize Li. The center continued playing in China, and Atlanta traded her rights to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks flipped Li to the Chicago Sky. A WNBA debut was in order for Li, who appeared in 16 games.
During the 2023 WNBA season, Li sat out with an injury. Another trade was in order for Li in 2024. The veteran center ended up with the LA Sparks. Seeing the court for 38 games last season, Li averaged five points and four rebounds off the bench for the Sparks.
The Storm got involved in a trade back in February to acquire Li. A stint in Seattle was short-lived. Li appeared in just nine games for the Storm in 2025. She averaged nine minutes of playing time off the bench and averaged three points and two rebounds.
Eventually, the Storm collected a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick for Li.
Dallas was a solid landing spot for Li, who started six of nine games. With an increase to 25 minutes per game, Li posted averages of eight points and seven rebounds per game with the Wings before going down with an injury.
The Wings and the Storm will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
