Lynx Hijack Seattle Storm's Campaign to Boost Napheesa Collier
The Seattle Storm is running a campaign for their All-Star Nneka Ogwumike to earn significant end-of-year WNBA honors.
“It’s time to crown her,” has become the team’s slogan as they promote Ogwumike’s season. Earlier this week, the Storm’s social media team made a post dedicated to the cause.
via @seattlestorm: Our campaign for end-of-year honors begins now … It's time to Crown Her! 👑⚡
One of their rivals took the opportunity to swoop in and promote one of their own.
The Minnesota Lynx have made their case for Napheesa Collier to beat out the Storm forward.
via @minnesotalynx: agreed. 👑
Nothing like a little social media rivalry to rile up fan bases.
This season, Ogwumike was named an All-Star for the fourth season in a row. After Tuesday night’s loss against the Indiana Fever, the Storm forward has been averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Ogwumike has shot 53 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc. On Tuesday night in Indiana, Ogwumike reached a major milestone for Seattle, beating the team’s single-season record for field goals made. Ogwumike surpassed Jewell Loyd.
Collier’s case to be recognized as the top in the league will be a strong one. In 27 games, the Lynx star averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Collier has produced points on 54 percent of her shots from the field, and has averaged 38 percent from three.
Along with her scoring, Collier has produced eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks per game while seeing the court for an average of 33 minutes in 27 games. For the third year in a row, Collier was named a WNBA All-Star, making it five nods in seven seasons.
The timing of the Lynx’s troll job is convenient, considering the Lynx and the Storm will go toe-to-toe on Thursday night.
The Western Conference foes last faced each other on August 5. At the time, the Storm came up short with a 91-87 loss. That was their third meeting of the season.
Although the Storm lost the first meeting between the two rivals back in May, Seattle proved they could take care of business against the Lynx back in June, when the Storm defeated the Lynx 94-84.
Heading into Thursday’s game, Seattle needs a win much more than Minnesota. With a 30-7 record, the Lynx are comfortable in the West’s top spot. As for the Storm, they are placed eighth in the WNBA with a 20-19 record. They’ve won just four of their last 10 games.
