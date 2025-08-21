Paige Bueckers Makes History Ahead of Storm–Wings Matchup
As the Seattle Storm got a night of rest following a victory over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, their Friday night opponent watched a miraculous performance get put together by Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.
The Storm will travel to Texas to face the Wings on Friday night. Bueckers just wrapped up a historic performance against the Los Angeles Sparks.
via @StatMuse: Paige Bueckers vs LAS: 44 PTS (T-most ever by a rookie), 17-21 FG, 4-4 3P. The first player in WNBA history with 40+ PTS on 80+ FG%.
It took just one season for Bueckers to get established as an All-Star in the WNBA, and nobody is really surprised. Coming out of UCONN, it was clear Bueckers was destined for stardom.
In 29 games, Bueckers has averaged 20 points, while shooting 47 percent from the field, and knocking down 34 percent of her threes on 3.6 attempts per game.
Along with the scoring, Bueckers has averaged four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Since 2020, Bueckers has been one of the most recognizable names in women’s sports. During her first season at UCONN, Bueckers averaged 20 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals per game in 29 matchups.
Over the following two seasons, Bueckers saw a dip in progression and suffered a season-ending injury. By 2023-2024, Buekcers was back in the mix and better than ever. That year, Buekcers averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Then in 2024-2025, Bueckers appeared in 38 games to average 20 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Before entering the pros, Bueckers won an NCAA title.
In the last matchup between the Storm and the Wings, Bueckers achieved WNBA history. She tied Caitlin Clark’s record for becoming the fastest player to achieve 300 points and 100 assists.
The Wings found success against the Storm with an 87-63 victory the last time they played. In the matchup before that, the Storm defeated the Wings 83-77.
At this point, the Wings are 9-27, sitting 11th in the league. The Storm are 18-18, looking to put together a two-game winning streak on Friday night against Bueckers and the Wings.
More Seattle Storm on SI
Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA
The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon