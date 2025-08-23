Seattle Storm On SI

Paige Bueckers Makes History: Seattle Storm Deliver Spoiler

Paige Bueckers made history in a loss against the Seattle Storm.

Justin Grasso

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks to pass against the Seattle Storm during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks to pass against the Seattle Storm during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As the Dallas Wings hosted the Seattle Storm on Friday night, Paige Bueckers had an opportunity make WNBA history once again.

Mission accomplished.

By the end of the night, Bueckers joined Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark as the second rookie in the league’s history to score over 500 points, 150 assists, 100 rebounds, and 50 steals in a season.

The No. 1 overall pick continues to impress as her rookie campaign winds down.

via @WNBA Another feat for PB5 🙌. Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the second rookie in WNBA history to record 500+ PTS, 150+ AST, 100+ REB, and 50+ STL in a season. #WelcometotheW

Friday marked the third time Bueckers had a historic accomplishment against the Storm this year. Back in July, Bueckers tied Caitlin Clark’s record for the fastest player to reach 300 points and 100 assists.

The Storm Rain on the Historic Parade

Buckers’ accomplishment is undoubtedly impressive, but the Storm rained on the historic parade.

Seattle put together a dominant showing against Dallas, and it was a scoring clinic for the Storm’s bench. Dominique Malonga checked in for 30 minutes off the bench and led the way for the Storm with a game-high 22 points on an efficient 10-12 shooting from the field.

Along with the scoring, Malonga was one rebound shy of a double-double and collected two assists and three blocks on Friday.

Stor
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) scores a basket against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Erica Wheeler gave the Storm 17 points in 20 minutes with 6-8 shooting from the field. The ninth-year veteran knocked down four of six shots from three.

On the Wings’ side, Bueckers had a rare quiet night. In 22 minutes, the All-Star guard shot just 2-7 from the field. Six of her 11 points came from the charity stripe. Overall, the Wings made less than 30 percent of their shots from the field, while the Storm knocked down an efficient 56 percent in the shooting department.

Seattle picked up a much-needed win for their playoff push, dominating the Wings 95-60.

More Seattle Storm on SI

Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA

The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon

Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for Steals

Published |Modified
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering multiple teams for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Since 2016, he has covered various teams with a focus on the NBA and the NFL. His previous stops include FanSided, FantasyPros, Heavy, and 97.3 ESPN. Grasso is a member of the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

Home/News