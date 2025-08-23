Paige Bueckers Makes History: Seattle Storm Deliver Spoiler
As the Dallas Wings hosted the Seattle Storm on Friday night, Paige Bueckers had an opportunity make WNBA history once again.
Mission accomplished.
By the end of the night, Bueckers joined Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark as the second rookie in the league’s history to score over 500 points, 150 assists, 100 rebounds, and 50 steals in a season.
The No. 1 overall pick continues to impress as her rookie campaign winds down.
Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the second rookie in WNBA history to record 500+ PTS, 150+ AST, 100+ REB, and 50+ STL in a season.
Friday marked the third time Bueckers had a historic accomplishment against the Storm this year. Back in July, Bueckers tied Caitlin Clark’s record for the fastest player to reach 300 points and 100 assists.
The Storm Rain on the Historic Parade
Buckers’ accomplishment is undoubtedly impressive, but the Storm rained on the historic parade.
Seattle put together a dominant showing against Dallas, and it was a scoring clinic for the Storm’s bench. Dominique Malonga checked in for 30 minutes off the bench and led the way for the Storm with a game-high 22 points on an efficient 10-12 shooting from the field.
Along with the scoring, Malonga was one rebound shy of a double-double and collected two assists and three blocks on Friday.
Erica Wheeler gave the Storm 17 points in 20 minutes with 6-8 shooting from the field. The ninth-year veteran knocked down four of six shots from three.
On the Wings’ side, Bueckers had a rare quiet night. In 22 minutes, the All-Star guard shot just 2-7 from the field. Six of her 11 points came from the charity stripe. Overall, the Wings made less than 30 percent of their shots from the field, while the Storm knocked down an efficient 56 percent in the shooting department.
Seattle picked up a much-needed win for their playoff push, dominating the Wings 95-60.
