Queens of the Court: Seattle Storm’s Royal Rally
The Royal Decree
The Seattle Storm's message was loud and clear on social media: “By royal decree, the queens of the court are here to collect their crowns.” It fit perfectly.
The Storm know who they are, and right now, they’re daring the rest of the league to stop them. After last night's victory, the Storm are currently sitting at 20-18 with their next matchup being against the Indiana Fever on August 26th, who currently are 19-18 this season.
Grit as the Foundation
This season hasn’t been easy, but that’s part of the story. Head coach Noelle Quinn has trusted her veterans while letting younger talent grow into bigger roles.
The result is a team that defends first, runs when it can, and stays calm late in games. That balance has them in the playoff picture and has their players showing up in just about every award conversation. The Storm has been playing team basketball lately and could potentially make some noise the rest of the regular season.
Stars Driving the Charge
Nneka Ogwumike has been the steady hand, the voice, and the scorer that keeps everything moving. She belongs in the MVP debate and looks destined for First Team All-WNBA. Skylar Diggins has matched her with big nights and two-way play, the kind of effort that earns both offensive and defensive recognition.
Gabby Williams? She’s the defender opponents dread, and that energy puts her right in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Beside her, Brittney Sykes and Ezi Magbegor continue to anchor a defense that’s among the toughest in the league—both have a real shot at All-Defensive First Team honors.
Breakouts and Bright Futures
Erica Wheeler has taken a noticeable leap, turning consistency into a case for Most Improved Player. Then there’s Dominique Malonga, the rookie who doesn’t play like one. She’s been explosive off the bench, already forcing her name into the Sixth Player of the Year and All-Rookie Team discussions.
Legacy in the Background
Outside Climate Pledge Arena, Sue Bird’s new statue is a reminder of what Seattle basketball means. The current roster hasn’t forgotten. If anything, it’s fuel. The Storm are writing their own chapter, and the crowns they’re chasing are both individual and collective.
Final Word
Seattle’s royal decree isn’t just for show. It’s a statement. With stars, depth, and legacy all coming together, the Storm look ready to rule—and collect every crown in sight.
