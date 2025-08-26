Seattle Storm On SI

Queens of the Court: Seattle Storm’s Royal Rally

The Seattle Storm aren’t hiding from the spotlight. With the playoffs closing in, the team is chasing wins—but the bigger story is how many players on this roster are making serious cases for league-wide honors.

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) celebrates during the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Royal Decree

The Seattle Storm's message was loud and clear on social media: “By royal decree, the queens of the court are here to collect their crowns.” It fit perfectly.

The Storm know who they are, and right now, they’re daring the rest of the league to stop them. After last night's victory, the Storm are currently sitting at 20-18 with their next matchup being against the Indiana Fever on August 26th, who currently are 19-18 this season.

Grit as the Foundation

This season hasn’t been easy, but that’s part of the story. Head coach Noelle Quinn has trusted her veterans while letting younger talent grow into bigger roles.

The result is a team that defends first, runs when it can, and stays calm late in games. That balance has them in the playoff picture and has their players showing up in just about every award conversation. The Storm has been playing team basketball lately and could potentially make some noise the rest of the regular season.

Stars Driving the Charge

Nneka Ogwumike has been the steady hand, the voice, and the scorer that keeps everything moving. She belongs in the MVP debate and looks destined for First Team All-WNBA. Skylar Diggins has matched her with big nights and two-way play, the kind of effort that earns both offensive and defensive recognition.

Gabby Williams? She’s the defender opponents dread, and that energy puts her right in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Beside her, Brittney Sykes and Ezi Magbegor continue to anchor a defense that’s among the toughest in the league—both have a real shot at All-Defensive First Team honors.

Breakouts and Bright Futures

Erica Wheeler has taken a noticeable leap, turning consistency into a case for Most Improved Player. Then there’s Dominique Malonga, the rookie who doesn’t play like one. She’s been explosive off the bench, already forcing her name into the Sixth Player of the Year and All-Rookie Team discussions.

Legacy in the Background

Outside Climate Pledge Arena, Sue Bird’s new statue is a reminder of what Seattle basketball means. The current roster hasn’t forgotten. If anything, it’s fuel. The Storm are writing their own chapter, and the crowns they’re chasing are both individual and collective.

Sue Bird
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former Seattle Storm player, Sue Bird, poses for a photo in front of her statue prior to the game between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Final Word

Seattle’s royal decree isn’t just for show. It’s a statement. With stars, depth, and legacy all coming together, the Storm look ready to rule—and collect every crown in sight.

