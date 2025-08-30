Seattle Storm Announce 2025 Believe in Women Night Honorees
The Seattle Storm's 2025 Believe in Women Night honorees have been announced by Symetra. Believe in Women Night, part of the Storm's Force4Change initiative, is an important celebration that honors leaders in the Pacific Northwest who are making lasting impacts through education, mentorship, and community empowerment.
At this year's event, Darnesha Bowman, Nikki Gane, Deena Pierott, and Paula Sardinas are among four Black women who make significant contributions. Storm owners and players named every honoree for their long-term commitment to improving opportunities for young, and women, especially in historically underserved communities.
“Believe in Women Night is a powerful evening celebrating the vision, resilience and leadership of Black women in our community,” said Crystal Langhorne, Storm Executive Director of Force4Change. “We’re proud to honor these leaders who are working tirelessly to shape a more just, inclusive and empowered future. Their impact reaches far beyond our community and inspires us all to lead with that same purpose.”
A special halftime ceremony will take place on August 30 at Climate Pledge Arena to recognize the four honorees as the Storm face the Chicago Sky. Each leader will be identified with a custom Storm jersey and a community donation presented by Storm leadership, along with Symetra's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Trinity Parker.
“Trailblazers in their respective fields, Darnesha, Nikki, Deena and Paula embody true leadership, an unwavering commitment to community and the vital importance of creating pathways to opportunity,” said Parker. “Congratulations to each of these four extraordinary women on receiving this well-deserved honor. They are powerful, inspiring examples of why we support, celebrate and ‘Believe in Women’ at Symetra.”
Meet the Honorees
Darnesha Bowman
Bowman, the founder and CEO of Black Coffee Northwest, has fused her nonprofit background with entrepreneurship to build a center for social change. The Seattle resident is devoted to dismantling racism and promoting Black generational wealth. Black Coffee Northwest's nonprofit arm offers free programs for underprivileged youth, which include internships, tutoring, mental health counseling, job training, and music lessons.
Nikki Gane
As CEO of Dignity for Divas, Gane leads an organization dedicated to supporting women experiencing homelessness in Western Washington. She offers programs that focus on case management, housing support, self-sufficiency workshops, and personal care services. Gane's efforts to empower women with dignity and purpose can be achieved by addressing both immediate needs and long-term solutions.
Deena Pierott
Pierott is the founder and CEO of iUrban Teen, a nationally recognized nonprofit that introduces underrepresented youth to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Since its establishment in 2011, iUrban Teen has provided hands-on experiences to more than 21,000 students in Washington, Oregon, Texas, and California, inspiring future innovators and leaders in STEM fields.
Paula Sardinas
Sardinas, who has been the president and CEO of FMS Global Strategies for over three decades, has advocated for marginalized communities at the legislative level. Her firm has contributed to the passing of over 10,000 bills and secured more than $2 billion in funding for advocacy initiatives in 12 states. She is in charge of The Purpose Driven Girl, a non-profit organization that aims to empower BIPOC women and girls through mentorship and leadership development.
Bowman, Gane, Pierott, and Sardinas carry out the mission of Believe in Women Night, which involves creating opportunities and uplifting communities. The acknowledgement reveals that the Seattle Storm aims to recognize women who lead with purpose, vision, and impact.
More Seattle Storm on SI
Seattle Storm Legend Gives Lynx's Napheesa Collier MVP Support
Nneka Ogwumike Joins Seattle Storm History Books