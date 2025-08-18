Seattle Storm Announce Roster Move Before Chicago Sky Clash
On Monday afternoon, the Seattle Storm officially announced a roster move to acquire a player they are quite familiar with.
According to a press release, Zia Cooke has signed a contract to stick with the Storm for the rest of the season. The team sent out a welcoming message after Cooke put pen to paper.
via @seattlestorm: WELCOME BACK ZIA ⛈️ We've signed Zia Cooke to a rest-of-season contract!
Cooke, a former NCAA Champion, played for the powerhouse organization at South Carolina before entering the WNBA.
During a four-year stint with South Carolina, Cooke appeared in 137 games. The point guard left the NCAA after averaged 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
During South Carolina’s title-winning season, Cooke contributed 11 points per game on 34 percent shooting from the field in 36 games. In 2022-2023, Cooke wrapped up a four-year stint by producing 15 points per game, while knocking down a career-high 41 percent from the field.
In the first round of the 2023 WNBA Draft, Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks. As a rookie, Cooke appeared in 39 games, picking up four starts. It’s a career-high for the veteran point guard. Cooke produced five points per game, knocking down 29 percent of the shots from the field.
The 2024 season included just 29 appearances for Cooke. By year two, Cooke went from averaging 14 minutes per game to just under nine minutes of action off the bench. Eventually, the Sparks moved on.
Back in February, Cooke and the Storm agreed to terms on a short-term contract. Before parting ways with the Stom, Cooke came off the bench for 10 minutes per game in 24 matchups. The third-year guard averaged three points, while shooting 35 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
via @AllThingsWNBA: After acquiring her via trade from Seattle, the Washington Mystics have waived 5'9" guard Zia Cooke
To complete the trade, the team has also waived 6'3" 🇲🇱 forward Sika Koné
Earlier this month, the Storm included Cooke in a trade with the Washington Mystics. The team acquired Brittney Sykes in the deal, which included Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick. Cooke wouldn’t suit up for the Mystics. Washington waived the guard shortly after the deal went through.
Now, the Storm will keep Cooke in the mix for another potential role off the bench.
