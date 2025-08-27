Seattle Storm Celebrate Vet After Major Milestone vs Fever
Erica Wheeler reached a major milestone in the WNBA on Tuesday night.
As the Seattle Storm paid a visit to the Indiana Fever, they were looking to keep the ball rolling on their three-game winning streak. On a team level, Seattle came up short.
Yet, the Storm had a right to celebrate one of their own as the veteran Erica Wheeler reached a major milestone.
via @seattlestorm: From undrafted to THREE THOUSAND career points 🔥 What a milestone for E-Dub!
In 336 games, Wheeler has over 3,000 points.
The journey started in 2013, when Wheeler entered the WNBA as an undrafted prospect. Even some of the top draft prospects struggle to find that sort of longevity in the pros.
Coming out of Rutgers, Wheeler took the next step after four seasons with the Knights. In college, Wheeler started 76 of 129 games. During the 2012-2013 NCAA season, Wheeler averaged 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals per game in roughly 31 minutes of action on average.
Wheeler’s WNBA journey started with the Atlanta Dream in 2015. During that first season, Wheeler appeared in just 17 games for the Dream. After getting cut, Wheeler ended up on the New York Liberty. During year two, Wheeler signed with Tuesday’s Storm opponent, the Indiana Fever.
With the Fever, Wheeler appeared in four seasons for one stint—totaling 136 games. The guard collected 107 starts over that time, averaging 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists.
After taking 2020 off, opting out of the bubble, Wheeler picked back up with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021. Following the lone season in LA, Wheeler went back to the Atlanta Dream for a year, then returned to the Indiana Fever for a two-season stint between 2023 and 2024.
Back in February, the Storm acquired Wheeler for the first time. The veteran guard has played in 39 games this year, averaging 26 minutes of action.
This season, Wheeler is averaging double digits in scoring for the first time since the LA run in 2021. While the veteran’s efficiency has dipped with a field goal percentage of 40, Wheeler is having a solid shooting season from beyond the arc, knocking down threes at a 35 percent clip, taking 4.4 shots per game.
The Storm didn’t have Wheeler for most of the hunt to 3K, but they made sure to celebrate the former undrafted prospect’s accomplishment on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Wheeler’s former team spoiled the moment, as the Fever dominated the Storm 95-75.
More Seattle Storm on SI
Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA
The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon