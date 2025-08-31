Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm End Home vs Chicago Sky

Finally, a home win. Seattle snapped a six-game losing streak at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night, leaning on Nneka Ogwumike and a balanced starting five.

A night the crowd needed

The final horn was louder than usual. After weeks of frustration, Seattle Storm fans finally saw their team protect home court. The Storm held off the Chicago Sky 79–69, moving to 22–19 and easing the playoff chatter that had started to creep in.

Ogwumike settles things down

Nneka Ogwumike wasn’t just the top scorer; she was the answer when the game tilted. She finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, but what stuck was the timing: a three in the first quarter to spark the offense, another jumper in the third when the lead slipped. “She makes it feel steady,” coach Noelle Quinn said.

Help came from all corners

For once, the Storm didn’t rely on one star. Gabby Williams chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds, flying around the court. Ezi Magbegor added 13 and a pair of blocks, changing possessions inside. Skylar Diggins controlled the flow, finishing with 12 and six assists. Brittney Sykes scored 11 and created havoc defensively. Lexie Brown’s three threes off the bench brought the crowd to its feet in the fourth.

Reese keeps grinding

Angel Reese gave Chicago her usual fight, pushing her way to 20 points and another double-double. She went to the foul line 12 times but hit only six. Kamilla Cardoso pulled down 10 rebounds to go with nine points, and Michaela Onyenwere added 11. Ariel Atkins never got going, limited to seven.

The Sky had effort but not execution. They turned the ball over 19 times and hit just one three all night. At the line, 14-for-25 told the story. “Too many chances lost,” Reese said afterward, shaking her head.

Where Seattle found the edge

The Storm weren’t red-hot either — 41 percent from the floor — but they were perfect from the stripe, 18-for-18, and spread the floor with seven made threes. That was enough to tilt a game that stayed within reach until the final minutes.

Why it matters now

Snapping the skid at home may prove more important than the margin itself. The Storm left the floor smiling, waving to fans who had waited a month to cheer again. Chicago, now 9–30, heads home still searching and is playing for pride. Reese remains the bright spot, but until the Sky clean up turnovers and add shooting, close games like this will keep slipping away from them.

Final Score: Seattle 79, Chicago 69

