Seattle Storm Get Clarity on Caitlin Clark's Availability on Tuesday
The Seattle Storm are back on the court on Tuesday night for a battle against the Indiana Fever.
Typically, the top of the scouting report against Indiana would be one of the WNBA’s most prominent players, Caitlin Clark. These days, Clark’s injury has been keeping her off the court.
The last time the Fever star has appeared on the court was during Indiana’s July 15 matchup against the Connecticut Sun. At the time, Clark checked in for 28 minutes. She shot just 29 percent from the field, scoring 14 points. Clark added eight rebounds and seven assists to the stat line.
Roughly one month after playing her last game, Clark was reportedly “trending in the right direction.” The star guard was participating in a workout when she tweaked the injury on August 7.
Earlier this week, Clark participated in team drills. While that’s a positive sign, the Fever star isn’t on pace to return as soon as this week. As a result, Clark has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Storm.
Back in late June, Clark and the Fever went toe-to-toe with the Storm. At the time, Clark clocked in for a 31-minute shift. The star guard struggled from the field, making just 23 percent of her shots. From three, Clark went 0-6. She scored just six points.
While Clark dished out an impressive nine assists, she had eight turnovers to go with it. The second-year guard struggled on the road in Seattle, but it didn’t help the Storm enough for them to steal a win. The Fever took down the Storm with an eight-point victory.
Earlier this month, the Storm and the Fever met. Without Clark, Indiana continued to find success against Seattle. While the two teams engaged in a tight battle, it was the Fever who came out on top with a 78-74 victory.
Heading into Tuesday’s action, the Storm are on a three-game winning streak. One week ago, they took down the Chicago Sky with a 94-88 victory. Last Friday, they paid a visit to the Dallas Wings and dominated with a 95-60 win.
Seattle closed out the slate with a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Washington Mystics. The matchup went down to the wire and ended with the Storm on the right side of a two-point win. Holding a 20-18 record, the Storm are placed sixth in the WNBA, taking on the Fever, who have now lost two in a row.
More Seattle Storm on SI
Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA
The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon