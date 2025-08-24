Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Grind Out Road Win in Washington

Seattle leaned on Nneka Ogwumike’s veteran poise and Dominique Malonga’s energy off the bench to hold off a late Washington rally, walking away with an 84–82 road win that showed both grit and growth.

Edward Blair II

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) takes a shot over Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) during the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Nneka Was the Anchor

The Seattle Storm jumped on Washington early, and the steady hand belonged to Nneka Ogwumike. From her very first touch you could tell she was in a rhythm — a jumper at the elbow, a quick three in transition, then going to work on the block.

She finished with 28 points and six rebounds, but it was the timing of her buckets that stood out. Whenever the Mystics made a push, Nneka answered. That’s what leaders do, and Seattle needed every one of those baskets.

Malonga Plays Beyond Her Years

How about the rookie? Dominique Malonga continues to look like she belongs on this stage. She brought 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, but more than that, she brought energy. Loose balls, extra possessions, physical defense — the kinds of things that don’t always show up in the box score. With the game tight in the final minute, she ripped down a rebound that kept Washington from tying it. That’s growth you can see in real time.

Guards Steer the Ship

Seattle’s backcourt was all about control. Skylar Diggins didn’t light it up scoring, but her 10 assists kept the Storm organized when the game started to slip. Gabby Williams added her fingerprints all over the floor — ten points, five steals, constant hustle. And Brittney Sykes gave them two big threes that quieted the crowd just when it felt like Washington was ready to flip momentum.

Mystics’ Youth Still Impresses

Washington didn’t back down. Shakira Austin had a career night with 30 points and perfect free-throw shooting. Rookie Sonia Citron chipped in 14 and was active defensively, while Kiki Iriafen gave them 12 and battled on the boards. Off the bench, Stefanie Dolson went 4-for-4 and hit three triples that gave the Mystics a real shot in the fourth. They actually shot over 50 percent as a team — but 19 turnovers proved costly.

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) blocks a shot attempt made by Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Finishing Strong

In the end, Seattle’s poise was the difference. Washington outscored them in the fourth. The crowd was rolling, and momentum tilted. But the Storm dug in defensively, hit their free throws, and walked away with an 84–82 win.

That’s the kind of road result that tells you something about a team. Seattle’s veterans are leading, their rookie is growing up fast, and they’re starting to look like a group nobody wants to face come playoff time.

